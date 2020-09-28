Online entrance test for Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University to be conducted today

The entrance tests for admission to various undergraduate courses will be conducted by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) online on Monday.

The test will be conducted at 50 centres across 23 states. In Uttar Pradesh, the are 26 centres, including 13 in Lucknow.

Two shifts have been decided to conduct the test. The first shift will be from 9 am to 11 am and the second shift will be from 2 pm to 4 pm.

While the candidates were allowed to appear for the test both online and offline until last year, it is only online this year due to the COVID-19 crisis across the country.