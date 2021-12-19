ONGC Recruitment: Apply for HR Executive, PRO posts through UGC NET scorecard, here's how

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is inviting applications for HR Executives and Public Relations Officer (PRO) posts through the UGC NET June 2020 score. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of ONGC: ongcindia.com. This recruitment drive will fill 21 posts in ONGC. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 15 posts of HR Executives and 6 posts of Public Relation Officers. The last date to apply is January 4, 2021.

ONGC will recruit in Executive level posts in HR and CC disciplines, through UGC NET – June 2020 score.

How to Apply: Eligible and interested candidates need to visit ongcindia.com to register their application. The registration site shall remain open from December 15, 2021 to January 4, 2022. No/another mode, repeat no other mode, of application shall be accepted.

ONGC Recruitment 2021: Application fee

The application fee for General, OBC and EWS candidates are Rs 300. SC/ST categories are exempted from the application fee.

Selection Process: The desirous and eligible candidates having the essential qualification for the advertised posts should have appeared in UGC NET – June 2020 “Name of the posts, eligibility criteria, UGC NET subject with code and vacancy” and declared qualified by the UGC NET – June 2020 authority. UGC NET – June 2020 score in the subject mentioned against the posts of ONGC will be considered by ONGC for shortlisting the candidates for the further selection process of the personal interview as per the criteria decided by the management.

Notification: ongcindia.com