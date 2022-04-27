ONGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for various posts, check eligibility criteria, steps to apply

Candidates will be able to apply for the same via the official website of ONGC - ongcindia.com

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), New Delhi has invited applications from candidates for the posts of Advisor – Legal, Advisor Commercial, Petrophysicist, and others.

Candidates will be able to apply for the same via the official website of ONGC - ongcindia.com. A total of 5 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The recruitment drive began on Monday, April 25, 2022.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Advisor – Legal: 01 posts

Advisor Commercial: 01 posts

Consultant Internal Audit: 01 posts

Interpretation Geologist: 01 posts

Petrophysicist: 01 posts

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Advisor – Legal: LLB / MBA (Law)

Advisor Commercial: CA/ICWA/Graduate (any discipline) & MBA (Finance)

Consultant Internal Audit: CA / ICWA / MBA (Finance)

Interpretation Geologist: M.Sc / M.Tech (Geology)

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The candidates must not be above 65 years of age.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply online

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts through the official website of ONGC - ongc.com. Candidates are also advised to keep visiting the official website of ONGC for further details.