ONGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for various posts, check eligibility criteria, steps to apply

Candidates will be able to apply for the same via the official website of ONGC - ongcindia.com
The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), New Delhi has invited applications from candidates for the posts of Advisor – Legal, Advisor Commercial, Petrophysicist, and others.
Candidates will be able to apply for the same via the official website of ONGC - ongcindia.com. A total of 5 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The recruitment drive began on Monday, April 25, 2022.
ONGC Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy
Advisor – Legal: 01 posts
Advisor Commercial: 01 posts
Consultant Internal Audit: 01 posts
Interpretation Geologist: 01 posts
Petrophysicist: 01 posts
ONGC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria
Advisor – Legal: LLB / MBA (Law)
Advisor Commercial: CA/ICWA/Graduate (any discipline) & MBA (Finance)
Consultant Internal Audit: CA / ICWA / MBA (Finance)
Interpretation Geologist: M.Sc / M.Tech (Geology)
ONGC Recruitment 2022: Age limit
The candidates must not be above 65 years of age.
ONGC Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply online
Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts through the official website of ONGC - ongc.com. Candidates are also advised to keep visiting the official website of ONGC for further details.