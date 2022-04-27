ONGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for various posts, check eligibility criteria, steps to apply

Headlines

Zenzo’s launched its first high-tech 5G ambulances to take emergency medical care to the next level

How to add Highlights on Facebook [Stories]

Anupam Kher is disappointed on not winning National Award for The Kashmir Files: 'Not a complaint but...'

SC permits Delhi govt to amend plea to challenge law on services instead of ordinance

Apple iPhone 15 Pro to miss out on gold, to get blue and grey titanium colours with Rs 9000 hike

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Zenzo’s launched its first high-tech 5G ambulances to take emergency medical care to the next level

How to add Highlights on Facebook [Stories]

Apple iPhone 15 Pro to miss out on gold, to get blue and grey titanium colours with Rs 9000 hike

Weight loss: 7 soups that help burn belly fat

Weight loss: 8 foods to eat on empty stomach to shed extra kilos

10 Ayurvedic home remedies to reverse non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa Fights Hard But Magnus Carlsen Emerges Victorious

69th National Film Awards winners: RRR, Gangubai dominate; Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Alia triumph

Complete Timeline of Chandrayaan 3 Mission: Key Milestones and Launch-To-Land Journey in 60 seconds

Shoojit Sircar is ‘proud, happy’ as Sardar Udham wins 5 National Awards: ‘We dedicate this award to Irrfan Khan'

Anupam Kher is disappointed on not winning National Award for The Kashmir Files: 'Not a complaint but...'

Kusha Kapila reacts to rumours she is dating Arjun Kapoor after separation: 'Every time I read sh** about myself...'

HomeEducation

Education

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for various posts, check eligibility criteria, steps to apply

Candidates will be able to apply for the same via the official website of ONGC - ongcindia.com

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 27, 2022, 10:36 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), New Delhi has invited applications from candidates for the posts of Advisor – Legal, Advisor Commercial, Petrophysicist, and others. 

Candidates will be able to apply for the same via the official website of ONGC - ongcindia.com. A total of 5 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The recruitment drive began on Monday, April 25, 2022.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Advisor – Legal: 01 posts
Advisor Commercial: 01 posts
Consultant Internal Audit: 01 posts
Interpretation Geologist: 01 posts
Petrophysicist: 01 posts

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria 

Advisor – Legal: LLB / MBA (Law)
Advisor Commercial: CA/ICWA/Graduate (any discipline) & MBA (Finance)
Consultant Internal Audit: CA / ICWA / MBA (Finance)
Interpretation Geologist: M.Sc / M.Tech (Geology)

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The candidates must not be above 65 years of age. 

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Check the official notification here

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply online 

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts through the official website of ONGC - ongc.com. Candidates are also advised to keep visiting the official website of ONGC for further details.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Aadhaar-based payment compulsory for MGNREGS workers by August 31, 2023

'We all have to shut up': Vijay Deverakonda slams critics of Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi; says flops couldn't affect them

Meet Bihar’s richest man who never went to college, now has Rs 16,000 crore net worth

Karan Johar says he takes online trolling, hate as 'constructive criticism' now: 'I'll read every single comment'

‘Global South is not just diplomatic term…’: PM Modi at BRICS Summit

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE