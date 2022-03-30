ONGC Recruitment 2022: Registration for 36 posts ends TODAY - Check pay scale, eligibility criteria, details of vacancy

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited applications for the posts of Junior Consultant, and Associate Consultant. The last date to register for the same is set for today i.e. March 30, 2022.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts via the official website of ONGC - ongcindia.com. Notably, the post is available only for retired ONGC personnel. A total of 36 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Junior Consultant - 14 posts

Associate Consultant - 22 posts

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Junior Consultant/Associate Consultant (Surface Team) Production - The candidate should be retired ONGC executives at E3to E5 level of Production discipline with knowledge in Surface installations.

Junior Consultant/Associate Consultant (Surface Team) Electrical - Candidates must be retired ONGC executives at E3 to E5 level of Electrical discipline with knowledge in Electrical systems.

Junior Consultant/Associate Consultant

(Engineering Services) - The candidate must be retired ONGC executives up to the E3 level of Electrical discipline with knowledge in Engineering Services.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: The salary structure

Associate Consultant (E4 & E5 Level): Rs 66,000.00 (inclusive) + Rs 2,000.00 (maximum) communication facilities against an invoice.

Junior Consultant (Up to E3 Level): Rs 40,000.00 (inclusive) + Rs 2000.00 (maximum) communication facilities against an invoice.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Age Criteria

The candidate should be less than 65 years of age at the time of engagement.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply online

The official notice reads, "Eligible candidates are required to send the scanned copy of their application duly signed in the format given at Annexure-I of this advertisement to the email address: BHARGAVA_VIKAS@ONGC.CO.IN as a noneditable file on or before 30/03/2022."