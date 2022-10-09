ONGC Recruitment 2022 over 800 posts vacant: Important dates, application fee, other details here

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), Green Hills, Tel Bhawan, Dehradun is inviting candidates to apply for Graduate Trainee posts in Engineering and Geo-Science Disciplines at E-1 Level through GATE 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the ONGC Recruitment 2022 from the official website-- ongcindia.com.
The ONGC Recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 871 vacant posts. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the positions is October 12.
ONGC Recruitment 2022: Important dates
ONGC Recruitment 2022: Application fee
ONGC Recruitment 2022: How to apply
