ONGC Recruitment 2022 over 800 posts vacant: Important dates, application fee, other details here

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), Green Hills, Tel Bhawan, Dehradun is inviting candidates to apply for Graduate Trainee posts in Engineering and Geo-Science Disciplines at E-1 Level through GATE 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the ONGC Recruitment 2022 from the official website-- ongcindia.com.

The ONGC Recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 871 vacant posts. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the positions is October 12.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Online application begins: September 22

Last Date to apply: October 12

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Application fee

GEN/EWS/OBC: Rs 300

SC/ST/PwBD: No charges

ONGC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com

On the homepage, click on the career section

Next, click on the link that reads, “Online Registration for Recruitment of GTs in Geoscience & Engineering disciplines (E1 Level) through GATE-2022 22 Sep 2022”

Register yourself on the portal

Fill up the application form

Upload the necessary documents

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

