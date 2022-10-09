Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

ONGC Recruitment 2022 over 800 posts vacant: Important dates, application fee, other details here

ONGC is inviting applications to fill 871 posts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

ONGC Recruitment 2022 over 800 posts vacant: Important dates, application fee, other details here
ONGC Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), Green Hills, Tel Bhawan, Dehradun is inviting candidates to apply for Graduate Trainee posts in Engineering and Geo-Science Disciplines at E-1 Level through GATE 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the ONGC Recruitment 2022 from the official website-- ongcindia.com. 

The ONGC Recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 871 vacant posts. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the positions is October 12. 

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Important dates 

  • Online application begins: September 22
  • Last Date to apply: October 12

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Application fee

  • GEN/EWS/OBC: Rs 300
  • SC/ST/PwBD: No charges

ONGC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

  • Visit the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com
  • On the homepage, click on the career section
  • Next, click on the link that reads, “Online Registration for Recruitment of GTs in Geoscience & Engineering disciplines (E1 Level) through GATE-2022 22 Sep 2022”
  • Register yourself on the portal
  • Fill up the application form
  • Upload the necessary documents
  • Pay the application fee and submit the form
  • Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Read: HPSC ADO Recruitment exam 2022: Admit card released at hpsc.gov.in, here's how to check

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Nagarjuna birthday: Ahead of Brahmastra release, here's a look at Bollywood films the actor has starred in
Independence Day 2022: 5 places you can travel to during long weekend to explore exciting Indian cultures
Pankaj Tripathi birthday: From Mirzapur to Sacred Games, 6 times the actor gave amazing performances on screen
Interesting Gmail features you may not know about
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bihar Board BSES 10, 12 Exam 2023 registration deadline extended: Know revised date, application fees, steps to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.