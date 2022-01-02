ONGC Recruitment 2022: Few days left to apply for HR Executives, Public Relations Officer posts at ongcindia.com

Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) to conclude the recruitment process soon for 21 HR Executives and Public Relations Officer posts. The last date to apply is January 4, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ongcindia.com.

ONGC HR Executive and PRO Vacancy 2022 Details

HR Executive: 15

Public Relations Officer: 06

ONGC HR Executive and PRO Vacancy 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

HR Executive: Candidate must have an MBA degree with a specialization in personnel management/HRD/HRM with a minimum of 60% marks Or Postgraduate degree in personnel management /IR/labour welfare with a minimum of 60% marks Or minimum of two years full-time post-graduate diploma in PM/IR/labour welfare with minimum 60% marks Or PGDM from IIM with minimum 60% marks and UGC NET June 2020 Score Card.

Public Relations Officer: Candidate must have done a Postgraduate degree with a minimum of two years diploma in public relations/ journalism/mass communication with a minimum of 60% marks and UGC NET June 2020 Score Card.

Application Fee: Pay application fee using through online Net banking/ Debit card/Credit card etc.

For General/EWS/OBC Candidates: 300/-

SC/ST/PwBD Candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website ongcindia.com from December 15, 2021, to January 04, 2022.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on merit and Personal Interview.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: December 15, 2021

Last date for online application submission: January 04, 2022

ONGC Recruitment 2022 Notification: ongcindia.com/wps