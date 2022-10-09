ONGC recruitment 2022: Few days left to apply for 871 posts through GATE at ongcindia.com, check salary, last date

File photo

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is inviting applications for 871 E1-level graduate trainee posts in the engineering and geoscience disciplines. Interested candidates can apply on its official website---ongcindia.com. The last date to apply is October 22.

The application fee for the General/EWS/OBC category is 300. Candidates who are ST/SC or PwBD are not required to pay an application fee.

ONGC recruitment 2022 selection process: The selection is based on the educational qualification, performance of candidates in GATE- 2022 and performance in a personal interview.

ONGC recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Go to the official website at ongcindia.com

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Click on the “Online Registration for Recruitment of GTs in Geoscience & Engineering disciplines (E1 Level) through GATE-2022 22 Sep, 2022” link

Register and fill the application

Pay the application fee

Submit and take printout for future reference.

ONGC recruitment 2022: Notification