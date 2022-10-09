Search icon
ONGC recruitment 2022: Few days left to apply for 871 posts through GATE at ongcindia.com, check salary, last date

This recruitment drive is being carried out to fill 871 E1-level graduate trainee positions in the engineering and geoscience disciplines.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 02:38 PM IST

File photo

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is inviting applications for 871 E1-level graduate trainee posts in the engineering and geoscience disciplines. Interested candidates can apply on its official website---ongcindia.com. The last date to apply is October 22. 

The application fee for the General/EWS/OBC category is 300. Candidates who are ST/SC or PwBD are not required to pay an application fee.

ONGC recruitment 2022 selection process: The selection is based on the educational qualification, performance of candidates in GATE- 2022 and performance in a personal interview.

ONGC recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

  • Go to the official website at ongcindia.com
  • On the homepage, click on the career tab
  • Click on the “Online Registration for Recruitment of GTs in Geoscience & Engineering disciplines (E1 Level) through GATE-2022 22 Sep, 2022” link
  • Register and fill the application
  • Pay the application fee
  • Submit and take printout for future reference.

ONGC recruitment 2022: Notification

