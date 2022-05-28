ONGC recruitment 2022 bumper vacancies: Last date TODAY to apply for 900 Non-Executive posts at ongcindia.com

ONGC recruitment 2022

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) to conclude the recruitment process for Non-Executive posts today, May 28. ONGC recruitment drive will fill 900 Non-Executive posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for various non-executive posts is tomorrow (May 28, 2022). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of ONGC: ongcindia.com.

ONGC recruitment 2022: Pay Scale:

F1 level post: Rs 29,000 - Rs 98,000

A-1 level posts: Rs 26,600 - Rs 87,000

W-1 level posts: Rs 24,000 - Rs 57,500

ONGC recruitment 2022: Selection procedure

Candidates will be selected through a Computer-based test (CBT) followed by the PST/PET/skill test/typing test (where ever applicable).

ONGC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of ONGC: ongcindia.com

Step 2: Click on the career tab on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the 'apply' link and fill out the application form

Step 4: Pay the application fee and submit the form

Step 5: Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Last date to apply: May 28, 2022

ONGC recruitment 2022: Official notification: cdn.digialm.com/