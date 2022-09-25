ONGC recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Legal Advisor posts at ongcindia.com, know salary, last date

File photo

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is inviting applications for 14 Assistant Legal Advisor posts through CLAT 2022 for LLM. The last date to apply is October 3. Candidates can apply online through the official website at ongcindia.com.

The pay Scale is in the grade of Rs 60,000-1,80,000 with an increment of 3% per year.

ONGC recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is Rs 300 for General/ OBC and EWS category.

ONGC recruitment 2022 educational qualification: Candidates should have a graduate degree in LAW professional with 60% marks. Moreover candidates should be practicing advocate with 3 years of experience would be preferred.

ONGC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at ongcindia.com

On the homepage, go to the career tab

Click on the “Online Registration for Recruitment of Assistant Legal Adviser (E1 Level) through CLAT-2022 for LLM” link

Register and fill in the application

Pay the application fee

Submit and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process: Selection is based on CLAT 2022 exam scores, qualifications and interview.

Last date to apply for the recruitment: October 13, 2022

ONGC recruitment 2022: Notification