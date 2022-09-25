Search icon
ONGC recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Legal Advisor posts at ongcindia.com, know salary, last date

ONGC recruitment 2022: The application process is underway and the deadline for submitting the application form is October 3.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 07:35 AM IST

File photo

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is inviting applications for 14 Assistant Legal Advisor posts through CLAT 2022 for LLM. The last date to apply is October 3. Candidates can apply online through the official website at ongcindia.com.

The pay Scale is in the grade of Rs 60,000-1,80,000 with an increment of 3% per year.  

ONGC recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is Rs 300 for General/ OBC and EWS category.

ONGC recruitment 2022 educational qualification: Candidates should have a graduate degree in LAW professional with 60% marks. Moreover candidates should be practicing advocate with 3 years of experience would be preferred.

ONGC recruitment 2022: How to apply

  • Visit the official website at ongcindia.com
  • On the homepage, go to the career tab
  • Click on the “Online Registration for Recruitment of Assistant Legal Adviser (E1 Level) through CLAT-2022 for LLM” link
  • Register and fill in the application
  • Pay the application fee
  • Submit and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process: Selection is based on CLAT 2022 exam scores, qualifications and interview.

Last date to apply for the recruitment: October 13, 2022

ONGC recruitment 2022: Notification

