ONGC Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for various posts, last day to apply January 4 - Check details

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited applications for various posts. Interested individuals can check their eligibility on the official website and apply online for recruitment by January 4.

The official website of ONGC is - ongcindia.com.

As per the notification, a total of 21 vacancies will be recruited in ONGC through this process. In which, 15 posts of HR Executive and 6 posts of Public Relations Officer are included.

For recruitment to HR Executive posts, candidates should have an MBA degree or a post-graduation degree in Personnel Management/ Labor Welfare with a minimum of 60 per cent marks.

Whereas, for recruitment to the posts of Public Relation Officer, the candidate must have a Post Graduation Degree or Two Year Diploma in Public Relation/ Journalism/ Mass Communication with a minimum of 60 per cent marks.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in UGC NET June 2020, educational qualification and personal interview.

The age of the candidate should not be more than 30 years for the recruitment of HR Executive and Public Relations Officer posts. However, the age relaxation of 3 years will be given to OBC category candidates as per government rules. At the same time, there will be a relaxation of 5 years for SC / ST category candidates and 10 years for PWBD category candidates

Candidates belonging to the General/EWS/OBC category will also have to pay an application fee of Rs 300. Whereas, SC/ ST and PWBD category candidates will not have to pay the application fee.