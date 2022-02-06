ONGC Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced at ongcindia.com – Check salary, eligibility

Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is inviting applications for Deputy General Manager (Logistics)-Aviation Safety posts. The last date to apply is March 02, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ongcindia.com.

ONGC Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Dy. General Manager (DGM)

No. of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: 1,00,000 – 2,60,000/-

ONGC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

DGM: Qualified Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (AME) having basic AME License, Heavy Airframe and Jet engines OR Electrical Systems, Instrument System, Radio and Navigation systems, with at least 10 years of experience as senior level. Preference will be given to the candidates having additional flying experience

Age Limit: 45 to 50 Years

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website ongcindia.com.

Starting date for online application submission: February 01, 2022

Last date for online application submission: March 02, 2022

ONGC Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be on the basis of educational qualification, experience and performance in a personal interview. In case the number of candidates who apply and fulfil the eligibility criteria is more, the Appointing Authority shall decide the number of candidates to be considered for the post and may accordingly enhance the criteria for Qualification and/or experience.

ONGC Recruitment 2022 Notification: ongcindia.com