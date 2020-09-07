Headlines

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Results for 4,000 posts declared; check on ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in

Earlier, the result was to be released on September 3, but due to some technical reasons, the results were declared on September 7 (Monday). The candidates who applied for these recruitment will release their result through the official website ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 07, 2020, 10:00 PM IST

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) announced the results of the Apprentice Recruitment Exam 2020 on its official website on Monday. ONGC released the results of selected candidates for more than 4,000 recruitments. Earlier, the result was to be released on September 3, but due to some technical reasons, the results were declared on September 7 (Monday). The candidates who applied for these recruitment will release their result through the official website ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in.

ONGC had posted Apprentices jobs for 4,182 posts. Of these, 1,579 recruitments were drawn for the western sector. However, 764 vacancies were removed for the Mumbai Sector and 716 jobs were  created for the Eastern Sector and 674 vacancies for the Southern Sector. There are 228 vacancies for North Sector and 221 centres. Selected candidates shortlisted by the selection committee will be called for verification of documents.

How to see ONGC Apprentice result:

-First go to the official website.

The official website is  ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in  .

- Here on the home page you will find a link to the sector you applied for.

- Your result will open as soon as you click on your work center sector.

- You can download your result.

