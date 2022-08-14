OJEE Counselling 2022: Registration, application filling will end today, details here

OJEE Counselling 2022 | Photo: PTI

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE Counselling 2022 registrations and application filling will end today (August 14) at the official website-- ojee.nic.in. OJEE Counselling 2022 application filling was extended by the authorities, after receiving requests from candidates. Everyone may please note that even though the 2nd special OJEE registrations will end today, the fee payment window will not close.

In case someone is unable to pay the fees, they can do so till 10 pm on August 16. The official notice reads, "In view of requests received from various quarters, the last date for submission of online application forms for all the courses under 2nd/Special OJEE, 2022, which was originally notified as 07.08.2022, is hereby extended up to 14.08.2022 and last date for fee payment up to 16.08.2022 (10.00 PM)."

OJEE Counselling 2022: How to apply

Candidates must visit the official website of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination - ojee.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Registrations for 2nd/special OJEE.'

A new page would open where you have to enter your login id and password.

Submit all details as asked and pay the application fees.

Your OJEE Counselling 2022 registrations will be done.

