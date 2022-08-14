OJEE Counselling 2022: Registration, application filling will end today, details here

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE Counselling 2022 registrations and application filling will end today (August 14) at the official website-- ojee.nic.in. OJEE Counselling 2022 application filling was extended by the authorities, after receiving requests from candidates. Everyone may please note that even though the 2nd special OJEE registrations will end today, the fee payment window will not close.
In case someone is unable to pay the fees, they can do so till 10 pm on August 16. The official notice reads, "In view of requests received from various quarters, the last date for submission of online application forms for all the courses under 2nd/Special OJEE, 2022, which was originally notified as 07.08.2022, is hereby extended up to 14.08.2022 and last date for fee payment up to 16.08.2022 (10.00 PM)."
OJEE Counselling 2022: How to apply
