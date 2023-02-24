Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Odisha OJEE 2023 exam schedule released at ojee.nic.in, official notice here

Odisha OJEE 2023: Aspirants can go through Odisha OJEE 2023 Exam dates on the official website – ojee.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

Odisha OJEE 2023 exam schedule released at ojee.nic.in, official notice here
File photo

 The Odisha Joint Entrance Examinations Board (OJEEB) has released the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) – 2023  examination schedule. The OJEE will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses. Aspirants can go through Odisha OJEE 2023 Exam dates on the official website – ojee.nic.in.

OJEE 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted between May 8 to May 12, 2023. 

B.Pharm / MCA /M.Sc (Comp. Science) / MBA / Int. MBA / B. CAT / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch/ M Plan / M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm: May 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2023 (with 15th May, 2023 as reserve day).

Date, Shift and Centre details will be indicated on the Admit Cards, which can be downloaded from OJEE website from 20th April 2023 onwards.

The Joint Entrance Examination is conducted for Undergraduate courses such as B.Pharm, B.CAT, Lateral Entry to B.Tech, Lateral Entry to B.Pharm and Postgraduate courses like MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan, M.Pharm, Integrated MBA and M.Sc. Computer Science in various Universities, Govt. Colleges and Self-Financed Institutes in the State.

OJEE 2023 Exam Notification

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Urfi Javed photos: Actor shuts troll who asked her to not distance herself from Islam, says 'I am an...'
From breaking Sachin’s record to incredible consistency in Ranji Trophy: The story of Sarfaraz Khan
Happy birthday Amy Jackson: Photos of 2.0 actress that proves she is the hottest mumma of the town
Meet Jitendra Mani, IPS officer who lost 46 kgs in just 8 months
Shahid Kapoor in Farzi, Aditya Roy Kapur in The Night Manager, Bollywood heroes making their debut in OTT series
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Selfiee release live updates: Reviews, box office prediction, know all about Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi-starrer
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.