Odisha OJEE 2023 exam schedule released at ojee.nic.in, official notice here

File photo

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examinations Board (OJEEB) has released the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) – 2023 examination schedule. The OJEE will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses. Aspirants can go through Odisha OJEE 2023 Exam dates on the official website – ojee.nic.in.

OJEE 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted between May 8 to May 12, 2023.

B.Pharm / MCA /M.Sc (Comp. Science) / MBA / Int. MBA / B. CAT / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch/ M Plan / M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm: May 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2023 (with 15th May, 2023 as reserve day).

Date, Shift and Centre details will be indicated on the Admit Cards, which can be downloaded from OJEE website from 20th April 2023 onwards.

The Joint Entrance Examination is conducted for Undergraduate courses such as B.Pharm, B.CAT, Lateral Entry to B.Tech, Lateral Entry to B.Pharm and Postgraduate courses like MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan, M.Pharm, Integrated MBA and M.Sc. Computer Science in various Universities, Govt. Colleges and Self-Financed Institutes in the State.

OJEE 2023 Exam Notification