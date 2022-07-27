OJEE 2022 Result date, time: Odisha JEE Result expected TODAY at odishajee.com, check details

File Photo

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE 2022 Result date and time have been announced. Several media reports have said that the OJEE 2022 Result will release today - July 27, 2022, at 11 am at the Auditorium of the State Council for Technical Education & Vocational Training, SCTE & VT.

Once released, students will be able to check their OJEE 2022 Result at the official websites - www.odishajee.com, www.ojee.nic.in. OJEE 2022 Result date and time has not been officially announced yet.

This year, OJEE 2022 was conducted from July 4 to 8, 2022 in three shifts morning, afternoon, and forenoon.

Odisha JEE 2022 Result Date and Time

OJEE 2022 Result date: July 27, 2022

OJEE 2022 Result time: 11 am (tentative)

OJEE 2022 Results websites to check: ojee.nic.in, odishajee.com

Notably, the OJEE 2022 Result is more likely to be uploaded on odishajee.com. To check the scores, candidates must keep their Admit Card with them. The roll number on the Admit Card will help while checking the scores. Candidates are also advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates regarding the OJEE 2022 Result.

OJEE 2022: Marking scheme

Each correct answer shall fetch four marks

Each unattempted question will fetch zero

One mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.