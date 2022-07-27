Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

OJEE 2022 Result date, time: Odisha JEE Result expected TODAY at odishajee.com, check details

Once released, students will be able to check their OJEE 2022 Result at the official websites - www.odishajee.com, www.ojee.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 10:18 AM IST

OJEE 2022 Result date, time: Odisha JEE Result expected TODAY at odishajee.com, check details
File Photo

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE 2022 Result date and time have been announced. Several media reports have said that the OJEE 2022 Result will release today - July 27, 2022, at 11 am at the Auditorium of the State Council for Technical Education & Vocational Training, SCTE & VT.

Once released, students will be able to check their OJEE 2022 Result at the official websites - www.odishajee.com, www.ojee.nic.in. OJEE 2022 Result date and time has not been officially announced yet. 

READ | In Pics: Saudi Arabia promotes 'vertical' living via NEOM's zero-carbon city 'The Line'

This year, OJEE 2022 was conducted from July 4 to 8, 2022 in three shifts morning, afternoon, and forenoon. 

Odisha JEE 2022 Result Date and Time 

OJEE 2022 Result date: July 27, 2022

OJEE 2022 Result time: 11 am (tentative)

OJEE 2022 Results websites to check: ojee.nic.in, odishajee.com

READ | CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022 date, time: Science, Commerce results to be declared today at chseodisha.nic.in

Notably, the OJEE 2022 Result is more likely to be uploaded on odishajee.com. To check the scores, candidates must keep their Admit Card with them. The roll number on the Admit Card will help while checking the scores. Candidates are also advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates regarding the OJEE 2022 Result.

OJEE 2022: Marking scheme

Each correct answer shall fetch four marks 

Each unattempted question will fetch zero 

One mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 403 answer: Here is the Wordle answer for July 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.