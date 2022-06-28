Odisha JEE 2022 Admit Card out: Direct link, how to download here

OJEE 2022 admit card out | Photo: PTI

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE 2022 admit card has been released at the official website--ojee.nic.in. Candidates who applied to appear for the Odisha engineering entrance exam can now download their admit card, with their application number and date of birth.

OJEE 2022 will be conducted from July 4 to 8, 2022 in three shifts morning, afternoon, and forenoon. Candidates appearing for the exam would be required to carry their admit cards to the respective exam centre.

OJEE 2022 Admit Card: How to download

Go to the official website-- ojee.nic.in

On the appeared homepage, scroll down and click on the OJEE 2022 admit card link

Entre the required details i.e., application number and date of birth

OJEE 2022 admit card would appear on the screen

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future references.

OJEE 2022: Marking scheme

Each correct answer shall fetch four marks

Each unattempted question will fetch zero

One mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.

Read: NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Last date to register on June 30, check steps to apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in