Odisha JEE 2022 Admit Card out: Direct link, how to download here

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE 2022 admit card has been released at the official website--ojee.nic.in. Candidates who applied to appear for the Odisha engineering entrance exam can now download their admit card, with their application number and date of birth.
OJEE 2022 will be conducted from July 4 to 8, 2022 in three shifts morning, afternoon, and forenoon. Candidates appearing for the exam would be required to carry their admit cards to the respective exam centre.
OJEE 2022 Admit Card: How to download
OJEE 2022: Marking scheme
