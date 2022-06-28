Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Odisha JEE 2022 Admit Card out: Direct link, how to download here

Odisha JEE 2022 admit card has been released at the official website of OJEE--ojee.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 04:23 PM IST

Odisha JEE 2022 Admit Card out: Direct link, how to download here
OJEE 2022 admit card out | Photo: PTI

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE 2022 admit card has been released at the official website--ojee.nic.in. Candidates who applied to appear for the Odisha engineering entrance exam can now download their admit card, with their application number and date of birth.

OJEE 2022 will be conducted from July 4 to 8, 2022 in three shifts morning, afternoon, and forenoon. Candidates appearing for the exam would be required to carry their admit cards to the respective exam centre. 

OJEE 2022 Admit Card: How to download

  • Go to the official website-- ojee.nic.in
  • On the appeared homepage, scroll down and click on the OJEE 2022 admit card link
  • Entre the required details i.e., application number and date of birth
  • OJEE 2022 admit card would appear on the screen
  • Check and download the admit card
  • Take a printout for future references.

OJEE 2022: Marking scheme

  • Each correct answer shall fetch four marks 
  • Each unattempted question will fetch zero
  • One mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.

Read: NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Last date to register on June 30, check steps to apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.