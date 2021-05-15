OJEE 2021 registration deadline extended upto THIS date, check details

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has extended the registration process date of OJEE 2021 amid COVID-19 situation in India. Interested candidates can apply online till June 15 through the official website of OJEE, ojee.nic.in. The last date for payment of the application fee to June 17, 2021.

OJEE 2021 was earlier scheduled to be conducted from June 17 to June 24, however, due to the current situation, it has been postponed. “In view of the lockdown declared by the Govt. to check the spread of COVID -19 (coronavirus), it is hereby announced that the last date for submission of online application forms for all the courses under OJEE 2021 is extended up to June 15, 2021, and the last date for fee payment up to June 17, 2021. The detailed schedule regarding revised dates of downloading of Admit Cards and of the Examination will be notified in due course of time, on assessment of the situation after June 15, 2021, only,” reads the official notification.

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE - 2021) will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The exam is conducted for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes including B.Pharm, MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Arch, and Integrated MBA programme.

Eligibility Criteria: For BPharm (4 years): Candidate must have passed 10+2 exam with Physics and Chemistry as compulsory subjects along with Maths/Biology subject. Detailed eligibility criteria for other courses are available on the website. Candidates can check the detailed information on ojee.nic.in.