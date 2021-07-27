OJEE 2021: Registration deadline extended till July 30, 12 new exam centres added

The registration deadline for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2021) has been extended till July 30, 2021, in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state. Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee earlier made the announcements.

Earlier, the OJEE 2021 application process was supposed to be closed on July 26. The last date for fee payment has also been extended up to August 2, 11:59 pm. Students can apply at the official website - ojee.nic.in. The admit card release date will be updated later.

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has also increased the number of examination centres for OJEE 2021 to 30. A total of nine new centres in the state and three outside the state have been added to the existing online examination centres.

The new examination centres for OJEE 2021 are Bhawanipatana, Nabarangpur, Boudh, Nuapada, Deogarh, Puri, Kendrapara, Subarnapur, Malkangiri which have been added as exams centres in the Odisha state. While, Patna, Ranchi and Kolkata have also been added as centres.

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) is a joint entrance examination conducted to offer admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses like MBA, MCA, MTECH, MPLAN, MARCH, MPHARM and Int.

The examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and the language will be English.

The official notification says that students who have successfully submitted their application forms can log in to the online OJEE Application Portal using their id and password and make any corrections if required in the information submitted. They can also modify if they want, their choice of examination centres as per their convenience.