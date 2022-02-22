Headlines

Oil India Recrutiment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced - Check eligibility, steps to apply, last date

Candidates who are interested and eligible can send in their applications by visiting the official website of Oil India Limited - www.oil-india.com.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 22, 2022, 07:34 AM IST

If you are interested and eligible and looking for an opportunity to work with Oil India Limited then we have a golden opportunity for you! The company has invited applications and is looking to fill 62 vacant positions in Grade III and V Posts.

The last date to apply for this recrutiment drive ends in 4 days - February 25, 2022. Candidates who are interested and eligible can send in their applications by visiting the official website of Oil India Limited at - www.oil-india.com

Notably, the Oil India Recruitment online registration process had begun on the official website www.oil-india.com from January 26, 2022. 

Oil India Recrutiment 2022: Details of the vacancy 

GRADE V 

  • Post Code TCL12022: 20
  • Post Code TCG12022: 03
  • Post Code NUR12022:15
  • Post Code DIE12022:01
  • Post Code OHV12022: 07

GRADE III

  • Post Code PAT12022:04
  • Post Code RAD12022:02
  • Post Code OPT12022:03
  • Post Code EFA12022:03
  • Post Code ICU12022:02
  • Post Code PHS12022:02

Oil India Recrutiment 2022: Eligibility Criteria 

TCL12022: Candidate must have a B.Sc degree in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and must have a minimum of 03 years post qualification work experience.

TCG12022: Candidate must have a B.Sc (Geology/Geoinformatics) degree or BA (Geography) and GIS professional certificate of minimum 06 months duration and must have minimum 01-year post qualification work experience in the relevant field.

NUR12022Candidate must have passed Class 10+2 in any stream and Passed Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) and must have minimum 03 years post qualification full-time relevant work experience Or B.Sc Nursing and must have minimum 02 years post qualification and Must be registered with the State Nursing Council.

DIE12022: Candidate must have passed Class 10+2 in Science stream and Passed B.Sc in Food Science and Nutrition of minimum 04 years duration and must have minimum 03 years post qualification relevant work experience.

OHV12022: Candidate must have passed 10+2 in any stream and must possess a minimum of 04 years old and valid Professional Heavy Motor Vehicle Driving Licence and must have a minimum of 03 years of work experience.

PAT12022: Candidate must have passed Class 10+2 in Science stream and Passed Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician Course of minimum 02 years duration and must have minimum 02 years post qualification relevant work experience.

RAD12022: Candidate must have passed Class 10+2 in Science stream and Passed Diploma in Medical Radiography Technology course of minimum 02 years duration and must have minimum 02 years post qualification relevant work experience.

OPT12022: Candidate must have passed Class 10+2 in Science stream and Passed Diploma in OT Technology Course (Anaesthesia, OT and Endoscopy) of minimum 02 years duration and must have minimum 02 years post qualification relevant work experience.

EFA12022: Candidate must have passed Class 10+2 in Science stream and Passed Diploma/Certificate in Emergency and First Aid of minimum 02 years duration and must have minimum 02 years post qualification relevant work experience.

ICU12022: Candidate must have passed Class 10+2 in Science stream and Passed Diploma/Certificate in ICU Technology of minimum 02 years duration and must have minimum 02 years post qualification relevant work experience.

PHS12022Candidate must have passed Class 10+2 in Science stream and Diploma/Certificate in Sanitary Inspector Course of minimum 01-year duration and must have minimum 03 years post qualification work experience.

Oil India Recrutiment 2022: Application Fee

Pay application fee using Online Net banking/Debit card/Credit card etc.

For General/OBC Candidates: 200/-       

For SC/ST/EWS/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen Candidates: No Fee

Oil India Recrutiment 2022: How to Apply

Interested candidates may apply online through the OIL Official website oil-india.com. Selection will be based on a Computer-based test.

