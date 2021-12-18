Oil India Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for 25 Nurse, Pharmacist and Paramedical posts at oil-india.com – Details here

Oil India Recruitment 2022: Oil India Limited (OIL) is inviting applications for 25 Nurse, Pharmacist and Paramedical Vacancies. The Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test is scheduled to be conducted on January 6, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, oil-india.com.

Oil India Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Nurse

No. of Vacancy: 09

Pay Scale: 19,500/- (Per Month)

Post: Pharmacist

No. of Vacancy: 04

Pay Scale: 19,500/- (Per Month)

Post: Paramedical Laboratory Technician

No. of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: 16,640/- (Per Month)

Post: Paramedical Hospital Technician

No. of Vacancy: 09

Pay Scale: 16,640/- (Per Month)

Post: Paramedical Sanitary Inspector

No. of Vacancy: 02

Pay Scale: 16,640/- (Per Month)

Oil India Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Nurse: Candidate must have done class 10+2 in any stream and Passed 4 years B.Sc (Nursing) and Must have registered with the State Nursing Council and Must have a minimum of 2 years post qualification relevant work experience Or Passed 3 years Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) and Must have minimum 02 (two) years post qualification relevant work experience.

Pharmacist: Candidate must have done class 10+2 in science stream and Passed 2 years Diploma course in Pharmacy and Must have registered with Assam Pharmacy Council and should possess valid professional Pharmacist License and Must have minimum 2 years post qualification relevant work experience.

Paramedical Laboratory Technician: Candidate must have done class 10+2 in science stream from a Government recognized Board/University and Passed Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician (02-year course) from a government recognized Institute/Medical College and Must have minimum 2 years post qualification relevant work experience.

Paramedical Hospital Technician: Candidate must have done class 10+2 in science stream from a Government recognized Board/University and Passed Diploma in OT Technology (02-year course) and Must have minimum 2 years post qualification relevant work experience Or Passed Diploma in Emergency and First Aid Technology (02-year course) from a government recognized Institute Or Passed Diploma in ICU Technology (02-year course) from a government recognized Institute/Medical College.

Paramedical Sanitary Inspector: Candidate must have done class 10+2 in science stream from a Government recognized Board/University and Passed Diploma in Sanitary Inspector Course from a Government recognized Institute/Medical College and must have minimum of two years post qualification relevant work experience.

OIL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Date of Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test: December 27, 2021 At 07:00 AM (for serial no-1)

Date of Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test: December 28, 2021 At 07:00 AM (for serial no-2)

Date of Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test: December 29, 2021 At 07:00 AM (for serial no-3)

Date of Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test: January 05, 2022 At 07:00 AM (for serial no-4)

Date of Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test: January 06, 2022 At 07:00 AM (for serial no-5)

Period of Contractual Engagement: The engagement will be purely on a contractual basis only. The initial period of the above contractual engagement will be for 06 (Six) months only. Further, the period of the above contractual engagement may be extendable after the requisite interval for a subsequent period of six months only depending on the departmental requirement, job performance, conduct, physical fitness etc., as applicable. The total period of the above contractual engagement will be a maximum of 12 months only.

How to Apply: Interested candidates may appear for an Interview in prescribed Bio-Data along with Original and self-attested all relevant documents at the time of interview.

Oil India Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment.

Oil India Recruitment 2022 Venue: Oil India Limited Hospital, Duliajan

Oil India Recruitment 2022 notification: oil-india.com