Oil India Recruitment 2022: One day left to apply for various posts at oil-india.com – Details here

Oil India Limited is inviting applications for 28 Chemical Assistants and Warden (Female) on a contractual basis. Interested candidates can appear Walk-in-Practical/ Skill Test cum Personal Assessment March 08 and March 15, 2022. Candidates can apply through the official website, oil-india.com.

Oil India Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Contractual Chemical Assistant

No of Vacancy: 25

Pay Scale: 19500/- (Per Month)

Post: Warden (Female)

No of Vacancy: 03

Pay Scale: 19500/- (Per Month)

Eligibility Criteria:

Chemical Assistant: Candidate must have passed B.Sc. with Chemistry as one of the subjects from Government recognized University and must have minimum 01-year post qualification work experience.

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years

Warden (Female): Candidate must have passed B.Sc. Home Science or Diploma in housekeeping/ Catering.

Age Limit: 35 to 50 years

How to Apply: Interested candidates may appear for an Interview along with an Original and self-attested photocopy of documents/ certificates/testimonials at the time of Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on an Interview/Practical Test.

Important dates:

Walk-in-Practical/ Skill Test cum Personal Assessment for Warden (Female): March 08, 2022

Walk-in-Practical/ Skill Test cum Personal Assessment for Chemical Assistant: March 15, 2022

Oil India Recruitment 2022 notification: oil-india.com