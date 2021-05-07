Oil India recruitment 2021: Walk-in-interviews for 119 posts, check dates and other details

Oil India has issued a notification on its official website for the recruitment of 119 posts. Interested candidates can check the official notification on the website. The recruitment is for the posts of Drilling Headman, Drilling Rigman, Electrical Supervisor, Chemical Assistant, Assistant Rig Electrician, Drilling Topman, Assistant Mechanic, and Gas Logger. Eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in interview scheduled from May 24 to June 22, 2021. The detailed schedule is available on the official notification.

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Walk-in-Interview Schedule:

Contractual Drilling Headman: May 24 Contractual Drilling Rigman: May 27 Contractual Electrical Supervisor: May 31 Contractual Chemical Assistant: June 3 Contractual Assistant Rig Electrician: June 7 Contractual Drilling Topman: June 10 Contractual Assistant Mechanic-Pump: June 14 Contractual Gas Logger: June 17 Contractual Assistant Mechanic-ICE: June 22

The venue of the walk-interview is ETDC, L&D Department, Oil India Limited, Duliajan. Education qualification is available in the official notification.

Selection Process:

The passing marks will be a minimum of 50% for the Walk-in-Practical/ Skill Test cum Personal Assessments. In the Walk-in-Practical / Skill Test, the candidates who have passed the minimum marks of 50% in the Personal Assessments, the final selection will be on the basis of merit as per the marks obtained in the walk-in-practical/ skill test less personal assessment.

Official Notification: https://www.oil-india.com/Document/Career/Online_Advertisement_5May2021.pdf