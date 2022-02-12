Search icon
Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022: Apply for 62 posts oil-india.com – Check eligibility, selection process

Interested candidates can apply through the official website, oil-india.com.

Feb 12, 2022

Oil India Limited (OIL) is inviting applications for 62 Work person posts. The last date to apply is February 25, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, oil-india.com.

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022 Post Code Wise Details

Grade V

TCL12022: 20 posts         

TCG12022: 03 posts

NUR12022: 15 posts

Grade V

DIE12022: 01 posts

OHV12022: 07 posts

Grade III

PAT12022: 04 posts        

RAD12022: 02 posts

OPT12022: 03 posts

EFA12022: 03 posts

ICU12022: 02 posts

Grade III

PHS12022: 02 posts        

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

TCL12022: Candidate must have a B.Sc degree in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and must have a minimum of 03 years post qualification work experience.

TCG12022: Candidate must have a B.Sc (Geology/Geoinformatics) degree or BA (Geography) and GIS professional certificate of minimum 06 months duration and must have minimum 01-year post qualification work experience in the relevant field.

NUR12022: Candidate must have passed Class 10+2 in any stream and Passed Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) and must have minimum 03 years post qualification full-time relevant work experience Or B.Sc Nursing and must have minimum 02 years post qualification and Must be registered with the State Nursing Council.

DIE12022: Candidate must have passed Class 10+2 in Science stream and Passed B.Sc in Food Science and Nutrition of minimum 04 years duration and must have minimum 03 years post qualification relevant work experience.

OHV12022: Candidate must have passed 10+2 in any stream and must possess a minimum of 04 years old and valid Professional Heavy Motor Vehicle Driving Licence and must have minimum of 03 years of work experience.

PAT12022: Candidate must have passed Class 10+2 in Science stream and Passed Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician Course of minimum 02 years duration and must have minimum 02 years post qualification relevant work experience.

RAD12022: Candidate must have passed Class 10+2 in Science stream and Passed Diploma in Medical Radiography Technology course of minimum 02 years duration and must have minimum 02 years post qualification relevant work experience.

OPT12022: Candidate must have passed Class 10+2 in Science stream and Passed Diploma in OT Technology Course (Anaesthesia, OT and Endoscopy) of minimum 02 years duration and must have minimum 02 years post qualification relevant work experience.

EFA12022: Candidate must have passed Class 10+2 in Science stream and Passed Diploma/Certificate in Emergency and First Aid of minimum 02 years duration and must have minimum 02 years post qualification relevant work experience.

ICU12022: Candidate must have passed Class 10+2 in Science stream and Passed Diploma/Certificate in ICU Technology of minimum 02 years duration and must have minimum 02 years post qualification relevant work experience.

PHS12022: Candidate must have passed Class 10+2 in Science stream and Diploma/Certificate in Sanitary Inspector Course of minimum 01-year duration and must have minimum 03 years post qualification work experience.

Application Fee: Pay application fee using Online Net banking/Debit card/Credit card etc.

For General/OBC Candidates: 200/-       

For SC/ST/EWS/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen Candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the OIL Official website oil-india.com.

Starting date for online application submission: January 26, 2022

Last date for online application submission: February 25, 2022

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Computer-based test.

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022 Notification: oil-india.com 

