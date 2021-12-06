Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for 146 posts, salary upto Rs 145000 - Details here

Oil India Limited, Indian national oil company, has released vacancies for 146 job posts under the career section of its official website oil-india.com. The job posting is for Diploma Apprentice and aspirants can check eligibility and apply directly from the OIL portal.

As per notification issued by Oil India Limited (OIL) of Diploma apprentices, a total of 146 Engineering stream apprentice vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive. These include Civil, Computer, Chemical, Electrical, Electronics & Telecommunication, Instrumentation and Mechanical engineering.

The selected candidates will be posted as apprentices in OIL’s production and exploration sites in Assam’s Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Charaideo districts and Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district.

Interested and eligible applicants can log on to the OIL website and go to the Career section to find the vacancy. Registration for Diploma apprentice is already open and candidates can apply till December 9, 2021.

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Post: Workpersons (Grade-VII)

No. of Vacancy: 146

Salary: The pay scale for the OIL recruitment is Rs 37,500 to Rs 1,45,000

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021 Discipline wise details

Chemical Engineering: 08

Civil Engineering: 12

Computer Engineering: 05

Electrical Engineering: 21

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering: 03

Instrumentation Technology: 32

Mechanical Engineering: 65

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021

Last date to apply: December 9, 2021.

Age limit: Applicant should be between 18 and 30 years of age. Age limit relaxation is applicable as per government rules.

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021 Selection process:

Eligible candidates applying for the posts will go through a computer-based test (CBT).

The eligibility criteria for this recruitment drive can be checked via the advertisement link on the recruitment page.

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021 notification: oil-india.com