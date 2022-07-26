Odisha maths teacher arrested for beating 14 students, 4 hospitalised

Odisha students beaten brutally for not knowing answer | Photo: ANI

In a shocking incident, a maths teacher posted at Sunamuhin UGUP School in Bhadrak district was arrested for beating up 14 children, out of which 4 sustained serious injuries. The district administration has suspended the accused teacher Kalpatharu Mallick.

As per media reports, the teacher was teaching class 8 students on Monday and he asked a geometry question that the students could not answer. The infuriated teacher then beat up the students mercilessly.

The beating was so violent that 4 students had to be admitted to hospital. The matter came to light when the students shared the incident with their parents.

The parents enraged by the incident stormed into the school premises and asked for action. The teacher on the other hand said that he had not beaten the students so much and that they were exaggerating.

