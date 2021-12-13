Odisha Police Recruitment 2021: Application process begins TODAY for various posts at odishapolice.gov.in

Odisha Police is inviting applications for assistant sub-inspectors of Police (Communication) posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at odishapolice.gov.in. The application process will begin today (December 13) at 9 am. The last date to apply is January 2, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill 144 vacancies in Odisha Police.

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details:

SC: 24

ST: 39

UR: 81

Total: 144

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

As per the official notification, the eligibility criteria includes, “Odisha Police is looking for eligible candidates who have passed BSc or BTech in Computer Science /Information Technology/ Information Science and Technology / Electronics & Telecommunications / Information Technology and Management / Physics / Mathematics /Statistics / Electronics or allied subject or Bachelor in Computer Application (BCA) from any recognized University or Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Computer Science / Information Technology / Electronics and Communication / Electrical / Electronics / Instrumentation or allied subjects from a recognized university for appointment as ASI of Police (Communication) on initial appointment basis.”

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Selection is based on Computer Based Test that is likely to be conducted in February 2022 at various centres in Odisha.

“No manual application will be entertained. The test for selection of candidates is likely to be conducted in the month of February 2022 at various centres in Odisha in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode,” the notification added.