Odisha Police Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Last date today to apply for 4790 Constable posts

File photo

State Selection Board Odisha to conclude the recruitment process today (February 10) for Odisha Police Constable posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of SSB Odisha at opssb.nic.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 4790 posts of Constables (Civil) in 35 Districts/ Establishments in the organisation. Candidates must have done the +2 exam or equivalent exam conducted by any recognised Board/ Council.

The pay scale of Constables under ORSP Rules, 2017 is Level -05 of the Pay Matrix in the Scale of Pay (Rs 21,700 – Rs 69,100).

The State Selection Board (SSB) will hold an open competitive exam for the recruitment of Constables (Civil) in different districts and establishments in Odisha Police.

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of SSB Odisha at opssb.nic.in.

Click on Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2023 link

Enter the required login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

Download and keep a hard copy of the same.

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2023: notification

READ: Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 notification: Only one day left to apply for various posts, salary up to Rs 89000