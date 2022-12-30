Search icon
Odisha Police recruitment 2023: Apply for 4790 Constable posts at odishapolice.gov.in, check eligibility and last date

This Odisha Police recruitment drive will fill 4790 constable posts in the organisation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 07:00 AM IST

Odisha Police Recruitment Board is inviting applications for Constables (Civil) in the 34 police districts and the Commissionerate Police in the State. Interested candidates can apply through the official website odishapolice.gov.in. The websites will open for submission of applications today December 30 (09:00 AM). The last date to apply is January 21.

This Odisha Police recruitment drive will fill 4790 constable posts in the organisation. There are 35 districts/ establishments in Odisha where the Written Test in OMR format is likely to be conducted in the month of February 2023.

Eligibility criteria
Candidate should have cleared Class 12 and be able to speak, read and write Odia. Applicants with age 18-23 years as of January 2023 can apply. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved candidates.

Selection procedure
The Selection is based on a competitive written examination. Qualified candidates will then appear for Physical Standard Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test. The Written Test in OMR mode is likely to be conducted in the month of February 2023 at 35 districts/establishments in Odisha. There is no examination fee for any candidate.

