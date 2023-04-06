Search icon
Odisha Police Constable Result released at opssb.nic.in, direct link to download

As per the official website, "The result for the post of police constable (civil) - 2022 has been uploaded. Please click on the name of the district to view the result in the examination notification."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

Representative Image

The State Selection Board Odisha has announced the results for the post of Police Constable (Civil) 2022 on its official website. Candidates who want to check their results can visit the official website www.opssb.nic.in. The written examination for the post of Police Constable (Civil) was held on February 26, 2023.

 

As per the official website, "The result for the post of police constable (civil) - 2022 has been uploaded. Please click on the name of the district to view the result in the examination notification." 

 

Reports state that from March 23, the list of shortlisted candidates appeared for physical measurements and physical efficiency/document verification. And now, the final district-wise result has been uploaded.

 

Odisha Police Constable Result: Steps to check 

 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.opssb.nic.in

 

Step 2: Click on the 'Recruitment of Constable (Civil) - 2022' link on the homepage

 

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

 

Step 4: Click on your district 

 

Step 5: A new page with a PDF file will appear on the screen.

 

Step 6: Check and download your result for future use. 

 

Direct Link to Check Odisha Police Constable Result

 

Candidates can click the below link to check and download their Odisha Police constable result from https://opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com/#/home

