Odisha OSSC CGL Recruitment 2022 Notification released for 943 Group B, C posts at ossc.gov.in, know how to apply

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission is inviting applications for 943 Group B and C posts in different offices under the Odisha government. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, ossc.gov.in. The online application process will begin on November 11, 2022. The last date to apply for OSSC CGL Recruitment 2022 is December 10, 2022.

OSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Assistant CT and GST: 107 posts

Auditor: 220 posts

Gram Panchayat Extension Officer: 87 posts

Handicraft Promotion Officer: 48 posts

Inspector of Cooperative societies: 72 posts

Inspector of Suppliers: 110 posts

Junior Correctional: 20 posts

Junior Employment Officer: 26 posts

Small savings and financial inclusion officer: 9 posts

Junior Assistant: 193 posts

Junior clerk: 51 posts

Total posts: 943 posts

Eligibility criteria: Candidate must have a Bachelor's degree in any discipline and must have proficiency in computer usage.

Exam pattern: The CGL 2022 exam will have three stages namely Preliminary (CBRE mode) for 150 marks. Stage two for the Main written exam (pen and paper mode) is 200 marks followed by certificate verification.

How to apply:

Candidates can apply through the official website - ossc.gov.in.

Fill online application. If vacancies for some posts, (say Auditor or Junior Assistant or Junior Clerk) is available in many department/HOD, the candidate should indicate a preference among department/HOD as well.

Shortlisted for the main examination may or may not be asked to take a Mathematics test or Computer Skill Test based on their indicated preference.

OSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Notification