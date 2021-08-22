Odisha OPSC OCS Prelims 2020 released at opsc.gov.in, exam on August 27 â€“ Direct link

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Admit Card for Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Prelims 2020 exam have been released. OPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on August 27. Candidates can download the admit card through the official website opsc.gov.in.

A candidate who clears OPSC OCS Prelims 2020 will be eligible to appear for the next round of the exam. OPSC has released the OCS Prelims 2020 admit card on August 20.

Check here the steps on how to download the admit card by OPSC.

How to download OPSC prelims admit card:

Go to the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in

Click on the ‘OPSC OCS Prelims 2020’ link on the homepage

Enter your required credentials

The OPSC Prelims admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future use

Direct link: opsc.gov.in