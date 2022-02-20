Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2021: Last date for round 2 registration is February 21 - Steps to apply

The second round of Odisha NEET-UG Counselling 2021 by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee (OJEE) began on February 19.

The last date for registration is February 21 (11:59 pm) and eligible students can register themselves for the same through the official website of OJEE - ojee.nic.in.

Also Read | Delhi government to provide free NEET and JEE coaching to students

After the registration, students can choose what they want between March 1- 2 because the result for the second round of Odisha NEET UG counselling will be declared on March 5, 2022. Soon after candidates will be able to report to colleges between March 8 - 11.

Here's how you can register for Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2021:

- Visit the official website - ojee.nic.in.

- Click on MBBS or BDS Counselling 2021 option

- Fill in the required details to log in

- Fill out the application form on the website and upload the necessary documents

- Pay the registration fee and submit your application form

- Once done, save and download your application for future reference

Notably, The registration fee for OJEE NEET is Rs 1,000.

The first round of the Odisha NEET UG Counselling was completed on January 27.