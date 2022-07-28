Odisha JEE 2022 Result: OJEE 2022 Counselling to begin from August 10 at odishajee.com

File Photo

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE 2022 Results were declared yesterday in which Shradharabinda Samantray and Ishant Kumar Nayak secured the top position in MBA and MCA respectively.

Arup Kumar was the topper in B Pharm while Sachin Nayak secured first position in M Pharm, Sanjeev Pradhan in M.Tech (Civil Engineering), Pankaj Kumar and Ranjan Mohapatra in M.Tech (Electronics) and M.Tech (Mechanical).

The OJEE 2022 Results were declared by PR Ghadai, Odisha's Minister for Skill Development and Technical Education Department, along with the result booklet.

OJEE 2022 Results: OJEE Counselling Schedule

Minister Ghadai said that all the candidates, who have been awarded ranks, are now eligible to take part in the OJEE counselling for admission to different technical/professional courses in government and private colleges/Institutes of Odisha - per their rank and other qualifying criteria.

According to some sources, the OJEE counselling registration and choice filling 2022 are all set to begin on August 10 at the official website - www.odishajee.com, www.ojee.nic.in.

This year, OJEE 2022 was conducted from July 4 to 8, 2022 in three shifts morning, afternoon, and forenoon.

The Entrance Examination was held for several technical/professional courses, such as B. Pharm, and LE-Tech. (Dip), LE-Tech. (B.Sc.), B CAT (2 streams), MBA, MCA, Int. MBA, LE-Pharm, M Pharm, M Arch, M Plan, and M Tech (11 specialisations), in various government and private institutes /universities of the state for the academic year 2022-23.