Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Odisha JEE 2022 Result: OJEE 2022 Counselling to begin from August 10 at odishajee.com

The OJEE 2022 Results were declared by PR Ghadai, Odisha's Minister for Skill Development and Technical Education Department.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 08:41 AM IST

Odisha JEE 2022 Result: OJEE 2022 Counselling to begin from August 10 at odishajee.com
File Photo

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE 2022 Results were declared yesterday in which Shradharabinda Samantray and Ishant Kumar Nayak secured the top position in MBA and MCA respectively.

Arup Kumar was the topper in B Pharm while Sachin Nayak secured first position in M Pharm, Sanjeev Pradhan in M.Tech (Civil Engineering), Pankaj Kumar and Ranjan Mohapatra in M.Tech (Electronics) and M.Tech (Mechanical).

The OJEE 2022 Results were declared by PR Ghadai, Odisha's Minister for Skill Development and Technical Education Department, along with the result booklet. 

READ | Odisha JEE 2022 Result DECLARED at odishajee.com, check direct link to download OJEE rank cards

OJEE 2022 Results: OJEE Counselling Schedule 

Minister Ghadai said that all the candidates, who have been awarded ranks, are now eligible to take part in the OJEE counselling for admission to different technical/professional courses in government and private colleges/Institutes of Odisha - per their rank and other qualifying criteria.

According to some sources, the OJEE counselling registration and choice filling 2022 are all set to begin on August 10 at the official website - www.odishajee.com, www.ojee.nic.in.

READ | Bengaluru banker ends life after harassment by loan app recovery agents

This year, OJEE 2022 was conducted from July 4 to 8, 2022 in three shifts morning, afternoon, and forenoon. 

The Entrance Examination was held for several technical/professional courses, such as B. Pharm, and LE-Tech. (Dip), LE-Tech. (B.Sc.), B CAT (2 streams), MBA, MCA, Int. MBA, LE-Pharm, M Pharm, M Arch, M Plan, and M Tech (11 specialisations), in various government and private institutes /universities of the state for the academic year 2022-23.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 404 answer: Here is the Wordle answer for July 28
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.