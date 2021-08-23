Odisha CPET 2021 to begin today for PG courses - details here

Odisha Common PG Entrance Test (CPET-2021) will start today (August 23). The entrance exam is conducted for admission into PG courses in-state public universities and autonomous colleges. The exam will continue till September 3, 2021. Over 55,000 students will appear for the CPET.

CPET exam will be conducted offline across Odisha. The test will consist of objective type questions. There will be 70 questions in the test each carrying one mark. There is no negative marking in the CPET.

The test will be conducted in three shifts. The first shift exam will be between 10 am and 11.30 am, the second between 12.30 pm and 2 pm and the third from 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

Important dates:

Conduct of Entrance Examination (CPET-2021): Aug 23 to Sep 3, (except 27 & 29 August)

Handing over the entrance marks to OCAC by the Entrance Exam conducting University by: Sep 13

Updation of Graduation/Equivalent mark by the applicant upto: Oct 5 (11:45 PM)

Publication of subject-wise and State-wide merit list: Oct 2 (2:00 PM)

Choice filling by eligible applicants: Oct 2 to Oct 7

Publication of Provisional Allotment of Seats (for First Round Selection): Oct 22 (6:00 PM)