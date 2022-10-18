Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

DHE Odisha announces closure of colleges on October 30,31; here's why

DHE Odisha also released a list of colleges where the Combined Police Service Examination, CPSE will be held, including other details.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 11:29 AM IST

DHE Odisha announces closure of colleges on October 30,31; here's why
File Photo

The Directorate of Higher Education, DHE Odisha has released a notice informing students that all the classes coming under the Directorate of Higher Education Department will remain suspended as the Combined Police Service Examination is going to be held on October 30-31, 2022. 

The notice was released on Twitter by DHE, Odisha. It read, "In view of Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE-2019) which will be conducted by Odisha Police Recruitment Board on 30.10.2022 (Sunday-from 09.30 AM to 04.30 PM) & 31.10.2022 (Monday-from 09.30 AM to 12.30 PM)."

READ | Shweta Tiwari's trainer Prasad Nandkumar Shirke shares her weight loss secrets, diet plan, check details

DHE Odisha also released a list of colleges where the Combined Police Service Examination, CPSE will be held, including other details. 

The Odisha Police Recruitment Board will be conducting the CPSE for the candidates on October 30 and 31. Once it is issued, candidates are required to carry their admit card once to the exam centre. 

CPSE 2019 Recruitment Exam Date and Time 

CPSE 2019 Recruitment Exam Date

October 30, 2022: Paper 1 (Odia and English Language) - 8.30 am, 1.30 pm, Paper II (General Studies) - 11 am, 4.30 pm

READ | Omicron's new sub-variants BA.5.1.7 and BF.7 detected in India, know where did it originate from

October 31, 2022: Paper III ( Technical Paper) - 9.30 am 12.30 pm

In the Combined Police Service Examination, the candidates will be appearing for the post of SI of Police, SI of Police (Armed), Assistant Jailor, and Station Officer in Fire Service.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Himachal Pradesh's AIIMS Bilaspur all set to be inaugurated by PM Modi today
In pics: Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her 32nd birthday with beau Jackky Bhagnani Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora
Home remedies: How to make your acne disappear overnight
Here some lip-smacking, healthy food items to devour on this festive season
Tejasswi Prakash drops inside photos of boyfriend Karan Kundrra's birthday bash
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mumbai Airport to be shut for six hours on October 18, check timings here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.