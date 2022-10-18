DHE Odisha announces closure of colleges on October 30,31; here's why

File Photo

The Directorate of Higher Education, DHE Odisha has released a notice informing students that all the classes coming under the Directorate of Higher Education Department will remain suspended as the Combined Police Service Examination is going to be held on October 30-31, 2022.

The notice was released on Twitter by DHE, Odisha. It read, "In view of Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE-2019) which will be conducted by Odisha Police Recruitment Board on 30.10.2022 (Sunday-from 09.30 AM to 04.30 PM) & 31.10.2022 (Monday-from 09.30 AM to 12.30 PM)."

DHE Odisha also released a list of colleges where the Combined Police Service Examination, CPSE will be held, including other details.

The Odisha Police Recruitment Board will be conducting the CPSE for the candidates on October 30 and 31. Once it is issued, candidates are required to carry their admit card once to the exam centre.

CPSE 2019 Recruitment Exam Date and Time

CPSE 2019 Recruitment Exam Date

October 30, 2022: Paper 1 (Odia and English Language) - 8.30 am, 1.30 pm, Paper II (General Studies) - 11 am, 4.30 pm

October 31, 2022: Paper III ( Technical Paper) - 9.30 am 12.30 pm

In the Combined Police Service Examination, the candidates will be appearing for the post of SI of Police, SI of Police (Armed), Assistant Jailor, and Station Officer in Fire Service.