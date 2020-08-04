Odisha Class 12 Result 2020: CHSE to declare science, commerce results soon; arts results by August-end

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) will announce the results of its higher secondary science and commerce exams in the third week of August while the results of the arts stream will be declared by August-end on the official websites -- orissaresults.nic.in and bseodisha.ac.in.

Odisha's school and mass education minister Samir Dash confirmed the piece of information last week.

Students awaiting the CHSE Odisha Clas 12 Results 2020 can check their performances, once declared, on the council’s official websites: orissaresults.nic.in and bseodisha.ac.in.

CHSE ODISHA Class 12 Results 2020: Here's how to check @bseodisha.ac.in

Step 1: Log on to Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha official website chseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Look for a notification showing class 12 results.

Step 3: Click the link, enter all the necessary details including roll number, date of birth, etc.

Step 4: Enter submit, the result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Students can take a print, email or download the result for further reference.

Last year, the CHSE released the results of the higher secondary exam announced on June 21, but this year it has been delayed due to COVID-19-induced restrictions.

Early this month, the state government had canceled the pending examinations of its higher secondary classes originally scheduled between March 23 and 28 for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education due to lockdown restrictions on the opening of educational institutions.

At least 22 papers of these streams including biology, economics, logic, geography, computer application, cost accounting, statistics, anthropology, sociology, tourism and hospitality, agriculture, automotive, electronics & hardware and retail were waiting to be held.

The evaluation process is currently underway despite the lockdown restrictions.

For the papers whose examination could not be conducted, the Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education has adopted the assessment scheme announced by the Supreme Court on the basis of the suggestions made by a committee of CBSE.

“The best performance of the students in the examination papers already held will be taken as a yardstick to declare the results. In the case of science students who have appeared at more than three papers, the average marks in best three papers will be awarded for the papers whose examination has not been conducted,” the minister said.

For the students who have appeared for only three papers, the average marks obtained in the best two theory papers will be awarded for the rest of the papers.