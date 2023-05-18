Odisha Class 10th Board Result 2023 today: Check results on orissaresults.nic.in and via DigiLocker, steps below

The BSE of Odisha will release the results for the Class 10th exams today at 10 am. The Odisha Class 10th results will be declared on bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
Students must enter their roll number on the login page to view the Odisha 10th Board Results.
The scorecards will be made accessible on the official websites bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in after 12:00 PM.
Odisha Class 10th Result 2023: How to check BSE Odisha Class 10th result via DigiLocker?
