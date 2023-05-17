Search icon
Odisha Class 10th Board Result 2023: Check results on bseodisha.nic.in and via SMS, step-by-step guide

Odisha 10th Result 2023: The BSE Odisha Class 10th Board Result 2023 will be announced at 10:00 AM on May 17, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 10:34 PM IST

Representational Image

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) of Odisha will release the results for the Class 10 examination on May 18, 2023. At 10:00 AM, the BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2023 will be released. On bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in, all students who took the Odisha Class 10th test can view and download the Odisha Class 10th HSC Result 2023. 

A registered student must enter his or her roll number on the login page for the result in order to access the Odisha Matric Result 2023.

Odisha's matric test was given from March 10 to March 17. The scorecards will be made accessible on the official websites bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in after 12:00 PM, but the BSE President Ramashis Hazra will declare the Odisha Matric exam results at 10 AM.

The BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2023 was given by around 5 lakh students. There are several ways to check the BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023. Students can access their Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 by SMS, and DigiLocker in addition to the websites. 

Odisha Class 10th Result 2023: How to check BSE Odisha Class 10th result via SMS?

  1. Open SMS application on your cell phone. 
  2. Type OR10<Rollno>
  3. Send it on 5676750

