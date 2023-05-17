Search icon
Odisha Class 10th Board Result 2023: Alternative websites to check, other important details here

Odisha Class 10th Board Result 2023 will be released tomorrow (May 18) at the official website-- odisha.indiaresults.com.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

Odisha BSE Class 10th Result 2023

The Odisha Class 10 Board Result 2023 will be released tomorrow (May 18) at the official website-- odisha.indiaresults.com. The Odisha Board Class 10 Result 2023 is likely to be released tomorrow at 10 am via press conference at 10 am and the results will be released on the official website at 12 noon. 

The BSE Odisha Class 10 board exam 2023 was conducted between March 10 to 17 and more than six lakh candidates appeared for the exam this year. Once the Odisha Class 10 Board Result 2023 is released, candidates may experience delay in checking the result from the official website due to heavy traffic. 

Hence, here we have listed some alternative ways to check the Odisha Class 10th board result 2023:

Odisha Class 10th Board Result 2023: Websites to check 

  • orissaresults.nic.in
  • bseodisha.nic.in
  • bseh.org.in
  • indiaresults.com.

Odisha Class 10th Board Result 2023: How to check 

  • Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha - bseodisha.nic.in.
  • Click on the link for Class 10 results.
  • Enter the required details like your roll number, date of birth, and other personal information asked for.
  • Click on the 'Submit' button.
  • The result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check and download the result.
  • Take a printout of the result for future reference.

Odisha HSC 10th result 2023: How to check via SMS.

  • The message should be sent in a given format - OR10<Rollno> to 5676750.
  • Students will receive the BSE Odisha result 2023 10th class on their respective mobile numbers. 

