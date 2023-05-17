Search icon
Odisha Class 10th Board Result 2023: Alternative websites, offline method to check results, steps to download here

Tomorrow around 10 am, the Odisha Board Class 10 Result 2023 is anticipated to be announced through press conference; here are some alternate websites to check the results.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 09:19 PM IST

The Odisha Class 10 Board Result 2023 will be made public on the official website, odisha.indiaresults.com, tomorrow, May 18. Tomorrow around 10 am, the Odisha Board Class 10 Result 2023 is anticipated to be announced through press conference. At noon, the results will also be made available on the official website. 

More than six lakh people registered for the BSE Odisha Class 10 board exam 2023, which was held from March 10 to 17. Due to high usage on the official website, applicants may encounter delays when accessing the Odisha Class 10 Board Result 2023. We have thus provided the following list of alternate methods for checking the Odisha Class 10th board result 2023:

Alternate websites to see Odisha Class 10th Board Result 2023

  1. orissaresults.nic.in
  2. bseodisha.nic.in
  3. bseh.org.in
  4. indiaresults.com

How to check the Odisha Class 10th Board Result 2023 online?

Visit Odisha's official website, bseodisha.nic.in to access the Board of Secondary Education results.

To view the Class 10 results, click the link.

Enter the necessary information, including your roll number, birthdate, and any other personal data that is requested.

Simply press the "Submit" button.

On the screen, the outcome will be seen.

Check the outcome and download it.

Print down the results so you have them for reference.

How to check the Odisha Class 10th Board Result 2023 by SMS?

Send the message to 5676750 using the format OR10<Rollno>. The BSE Odisha result for the 10th grade will be sent to each student's personal cellphone number in 2023.

READ | Meet IAS Gaurav Agarwal, IIT-IIM alumnus, who cracked UPSC exam twice with AIR...

 

