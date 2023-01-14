Odisha Board HS 12th Time Table 2023 released for Arts, Science, Commerce Streams

File photo

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, Class 12 exam dates for the 2023 annual exams released. The Class 12 HS exams for the Science stream of the Odisha board will start on March 1, 2023, while the exams for the Arts and Commerce stream will start on March 2.

The council has also released the dates for the Distance Education (corresponding course) and vocational stream exams, in addition to the Odisha board Class 12 exams for Arts, Science, and Commerce.

The Odisha board Class 12 HS practical exams for the Science, Arts, Commerce, and Vocational courses will be held between February 1 and February 10. On April 5, 2023, the Odisha board Class 12 exams will end.

Odisha Board HS 12th Time Table 2023: Steps to download