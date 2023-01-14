Search icon
Odisha Board HS 12th Time Table 2023 released for Arts, Science, Commerce Streams

The Odisha board Class 12 HS practical exams for the Science, Arts, Commerce, and Vocational courses will be held between February 1 and 10.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 01:17 PM IST

File photo

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, Class 12 exam dates for the 2023 annual exams released. The Class 12 HS exams for the Science stream of the Odisha board will start on March 1, 2023, while the exams for the Arts and Commerce stream will start on March 2. 

The council has also released the dates for the Distance Education (corresponding course) and vocational stream exams, in addition to the Odisha board Class 12 exams for Arts, Science, and Commerce.

The Odisha board Class 12 HS practical exams for the Science, Arts, Commerce, and Vocational courses will be held between February 1 and February 10. On April 5, 2023, the Odisha board Class 12 exams will end.

Odisha Board HS 12th Time Table 2023: Steps to download

  • Visit the website -- chseodisha.nic.in.
  • Click on ‘Programme for Annual Higher Secondary Examination 2023’ under ‘latest notifications’ section
  • On the next window PDF file of Odisha 2023 CHSE time table for Arts, Science and Commerce stream will appear on the screen
  • Download the Class 12 HS time table Odisha board 2023
