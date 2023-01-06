Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Odisha Board exam 2023 dates: Odisha BSE class 10 Matric exam from March 10

Over six lakh students will appear in the matriculation exam in regular, ex-regular, madhyama (Sanskrit) and Open School Certificate streams.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 07:16 AM IST

Odisha Board exam 2023 dates: Odisha BSE class 10 Matric exam from March 10
File photo

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, which conducts the Class 10 examinations for Odia medium students, has decided to hold this year's matriculation examinations between March 10 and March 17.

Over six lakh students will appear in the matriculation examination this year in regular, ex-regular, madhyama (Sanskrit) and Open School Certificate streams.

Under the new pattern, the BSE is now conducting a total of six assessments for Class 10 students in a year, which includes four formative assessments (FAs) and two summative assessments (SAs).

While the students have already appeared FA-I, FA-II and SA-I, they are now appearing FA-III and will appear FA-IV in the month of February, informed BSE President Ramashis Hajra here on Thursday.

He said the final examination for the Class 10 students to be held from March 10 to March 17 will be known as Summative Assessment II (SA-II).

"Fixed percentage of marks drawn from all the six assessment tests will add up to arrive at the final result of a student", he said.

Bringing massive relief for both students and their parents, the board also on the day announced that the SA-II would be held at the same examination centres where the students wrote their SA-I papers held in the month of November last year.

The board has also decided to retain the pattern of questions for the SA-II as that of SA-I, Hajra said.

READ: Railway Recruitment 2023: Bumper vacancies for 1,785 posts, apply for South Eastern Railway posts at rrcser.co.in

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Cholesterol key reason for heart diseases: Know the causes and how to control it
5 jaw dropping looks of Rashmika Mandanna
Yearender 2022: Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, actors who gave brilliant performances portraying real-life characters
1899, Elite, GodFather, Dhokha Round D Corner, Kumari: Most trending OTT releases on Netflix
IND vs BAN: Meet the beautiful WAGs of Bangladesh players ahead of India's tour
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 566 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 6
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.