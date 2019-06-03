Odisha Board Class 12th Result 2019: CHSE releases Class 12 science results; girls outshine boys

Odisha Plus 2 Result 2019 for Science Stream 2019 have been published by Council of Higher Secondary, Education (CHSE) today around 12pm on its official website.

Students can check their result by logging on to the official websites ie, www.chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

The total pass percentage stands at 72.33 %.

The pass percentage for Science stream for girls and boys is 75.02% & 70.04% respectively.

This year, a total of 99,000 students appeared in plus 2 Science exams which were conducted between March 7 and March 30.

Here's how you can check your exam results...

1. Visit CHSE Odisha Board official website: www.orissaresults.nic.in2. Click on the Odisha Class 12 Result download link3. A new window will open. Enter your roll number and date of birth4. Submit your details to view Odisha Board 12th Result 20195. Your Odisha Class 12th science result will appear on screen. Take print out for future use.

About Council of Higher Secondary, Education (CHSE)â€‹

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was established in accordance with the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act 1982 to regulate, control and develop Higher Secondary Education in the State of Orissa. The administrative function of the Council commenced from 7th September 1982 in a rented building at Budheswari Colony, Bhubaneswar. In course of time the Council constructed its own administrative building over Plot No. C-2, Samantapur, Bhubaneswar where it has been functioning since 2nd January 1996. The campus has been named as ”PRAJNAPITHA”.