Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2023: Check date, time, direct link to check Odisha matriculate exam results here

Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2023 will be declared tomorrow at odisha.indiaresults.com.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 01:40 PM IST

Odisha Class 10th Board Result 2023 tomorrow | Photo: PTI

The Board of Secondary Education (Odisha) will declare the Class 10 Result 2023 tomorrow (May 18) at the official website-- odisha.indiaresults.com. The Odisha Board Class 10 Result 2023 is likely to be released tomorrow at 10 am via press conference. 

Candidates will be able to check their Odisha board Class 10 Result online at 12 noon when the link will be activated. Candidates can also click here to directly check their result. The BSE Odisha Class 10 board exam 2023 was conducted between March 10 to 17 and more than six lakh candidates appeared for the exam this year. 

Read: RBSE Class 8th Board Result 2023 DECLARED at rajshaladarpan.nic.in: How to check Rajasthan board result, direct link

Odisha Class 10th Board Result 2023: How to check 

  • Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha - bseodisha.nic.in.
  • Click on the link for Class 10 results.
  • Enter the required details like your roll number, date of birth, and other personal information asked for.
  • Click on the 'Submit' button.
  • The result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check and download the result.
  • Take a printout of the result for future reference.
     

Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023: Know how to check result through SMS, websites
