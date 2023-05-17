Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2023: Check date, time, direct link to check Odisha matriculate exam results here

Odisha Class 10th Board Result 2023 tomorrow | Photo: PTI

The Board of Secondary Education (Odisha) will declare the Class 10 Result 2023 tomorrow (May 18) at the official website-- odisha.indiaresults.com. The Odisha Board Class 10 Result 2023 is likely to be released tomorrow at 10 am via press conference.

Candidates will be able to check their Odisha board Class 10 Result online at 12 noon when the link will be activated. Candidates can also click here to directly check their result. The BSE Odisha Class 10 board exam 2023 was conducted between March 10 to 17 and more than six lakh candidates appeared for the exam this year.

Odisha Class 10th Board Result 2023: How to check