Odisha BSE Class 10 Result 2022 date, time expected soon at bseodisha.nic.in, know how to check scores online

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education, BSE is all set to declare Class 10 result 2022 soon. The BSE Odisha 10th result 2022 once will be available on the websites- bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: How to check

Go to the official websites – bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in

Find and click on the BSE 10th result link

Insert the required login credentials

Submit and check the BSE Class 10 Odisha results 2022

Download and take a printout of the result for further reference.

Over 5.85 lakh (5,85,730) students appeared for the BSE Odisha 10th exam 2022 this year held from April 29 to May 7. The Class 10 exam was held across 3,540 centres in the state.

The BSE Odisha 10th exam 2022 evaluation process was started at 58 evaluation centres across the state on May 21.

In the BSE Odisha 10th matric examination, over 43000 students were absent despite enrolling for the exam.