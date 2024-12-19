Generative AI has become a cornerstone of innovation across a wide range of industries. The immense popularity this field has gained in recent years has triggered massive interest; professionals are increasingly looking for job opportunities in this realm.

Due to its ability to generate content, automate and optimize processes, and enhance productivity, GenAI has undoubtedly become a highly sought-after skill in the job market. To address the growing need for GenAI experts, OdinSchool, an upskilling organization renowned for its commitment to empowering fresh graduates and working professionals, has partnered with the prestigious IIT Guwahati’s E&ICT Academy. Together, they have launched a hands-on, live, project-based Generative AI Course , designed to help aspirants make a smooth transition to this rapidly changing field.

A Course Tailored for AI Aspirants

The course welcomes individuals who want to switch to AI from their current fields or are looking to advance their careers in this in-demand field. With a perfect blend of theoretical knowledge and practice-based learning enhanced by projects, this Applied Generative AI Course curriculum is designed by E&ICT Academy and industry practitioners.

“E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati is happy to partner with OdinSchool on this hands-on outcome-based Applied Generative AI course. We have always been committed to advancing technical education by striking the right balance between theoretical and practical learning. By combining our expertise with OdinSchool’s resources and skilling experience, we aim to offer a holistic learning experience for those looking to advance their careers in the AI realm. Together, we want to build a generation of professionals proficient in AI”, said Dr. Gaurav Trivedi, Assoc. Professor at IIT Guwahati and the Principal Investigator of E&ICT Academy.

Over a span of 6 months, the participants of this course will dive deep into Machine Learning Models, Natural Language Processing, Retrieval Augmented Generation, Python, and various other key tools and technologies. With multiple Capstone projects and rigorous assessments, learners have ample avenues to consistently gauge their practical skills, making it one of the best outcome-based Applied Generative AI Courses in the country.

Debajyoti Sharma, the CEO of OdinSchool , shared his excitement about the collaboration. "This collaboration with IIT Guwahati’s E&ICT Academy represents a significant step forward in OdinSchool’s efforts to bridge the skill gap in India. We're excited to offer this cutting-edge Applied Generative AI course, which will help professionals thrive in the fast-evolving world of AI and unlock impactful career opportunities”, he said.

150+ Hours of Live Interactive Learning with Projects

One of the stand-out features of the program is its 150+ hours of live interactive learning with the faculty at the E&ICT Academy. With 20+ hands-on projects, real-world case studies, industry interaction, and opportunities to participate in case studies, the course is perfect for AI aspirants looking to gain credible practical experience and insights into the real-world applications of this innovative technology in various fields such as finance, healthcare, media, and entertainment.

The projects are designed to give participants the ability to build functional AI models, solve complex business challenges, and demonstrate their knowledge in a tangible way, equipping them with the skills necessary to take on high-impact roles in the field.

Students will also engage in Q&A sessions with leading industry veterans, giving them direct access to exclusive industry insights from those at the forefront of AI advancement and innovations.

Certification, Alumni Status, and 2-Day Campus Immersion for Successful Learners

To further enhance the program's appeal, OdinSchool is offering successful learners the opportunity to participate in a 2-day campus immersion at the prestigious IIT Guwahati campus. This immersive experience will allow participants to interact with the faculty at E&ICT Academy and fellow students.

Upon completing the course successfully, learners will be awarded an Advanced Certification and Alumni Status from the E&ICT Academy—a recognition that will significantly enhance their career prospects.

Comprehensive Career Services to Support Learners’ Success

In addition to the technical training, OdinSchool is committed to ensuring that participants are well-prepared to transition into high-impact roles within the AI industry. They offer a range of career services, including professional profile building, mock interviews, and industry interactions. These services are designed to refine students’ resumes, enhance their interview techniques.

The support offered by OdinSchool aims to ensure that the participants are not only technically proficient but also fully prepared for the job market, armed with the skills and confidence needed to excel in top AI roles.

A Holistic Approach to Generative AI Education

The collaboration between OdinSchool and IIT Guwahati’s E&ICT Academy is an exciting development for the AI education landscape in India. With this course, learners will not only receive an education grounded in academic excellence but will also gain access to industry insights that are crucial for success in today’s AI-driven world. As the AI revolution continues to reshape industries, the Applied Generative AI program promises to be an invaluable resource for professionals looking to thrive in this transformative field.