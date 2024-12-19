EDUCATION
Generative AI has become a cornerstone of innovation across a wide range of industries. The immense popularity this field has gained in recent years has triggered massive interest; professionals are increasingly looking for job opportunities in this realm.
Due to its ability to generate content, automate and optimize processes, and enhance productivity, GenAI has undoubtedly become a highly sought-after skill in the job market. To address the growing need for GenAI experts, OdinSchool, an upskilling organization renowned for its commitment to empowering fresh graduates and working professionals, has partnered with the prestigious IIT Guwahati’s E&ICT Academy. Together, they have launched a hands-on, live, project-based Generative AI Course, designed to help aspirants make a smooth transition to this rapidly changing field.
A Course Tailored for AI Aspirants
The course welcomes individuals who want to switch to AI from their current fields or are looking to advance their careers in this in-demand field. With a perfect blend of theoretical knowledge and practice-based learning enhanced by projects, this Applied Generative AI Course curriculum is designed by E&ICT Academy and industry practitioners.
“E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati is happy to partner with OdinSchool on this hands-on outcome-based Applied Generative AI course. We have always been committed to advancing technical education by striking the right balance between theoretical and practical learning. By combining our expertise with OdinSchool’s resources and skilling experience, we aim to offer a holistic learning experience for those looking to advance their careers in the AI realm. Together, we want to build a generation of professionals proficient in AI”, said Dr. Gaurav Trivedi, Assoc. Professor at IIT Guwahati and the Principal Investigator of E&ICT Academy.
Over a span of 6 months, the participants of this course will dive deep into Machine Learning Models, Natural Language Processing, Retrieval Augmented Generation, Python, and various other key tools and technologies. With multiple Capstone projects and rigorous assessments, learners have ample avenues to consistently gauge their practical skills, making it one of the best outcome-based Applied Generative AI Courses in the country.
Debajyoti Sharma, the CEO of OdinSchool, shared his excitement about the collaboration. "This collaboration with IIT Guwahati’s E&ICT Academy represents a significant step forward in OdinSchool’s efforts to bridge the skill gap in India. We're excited to offer this cutting-edge Applied Generative AI course, which will help professionals thrive in the fast-evolving world of AI and unlock impactful career opportunities”, he said.
150+ Hours of Live Interactive Learning with Projects
One of the stand-out features of the program is its 150+ hours of live interactive learning with the faculty at the E&ICT Academy. With 20+ hands-on projects, real-world case studies, industry interaction, and opportunities to participate in case studies, the course is perfect for AI aspirants looking to gain credible practical experience and insights into the real-world applications of this innovative technology in various fields such as finance, healthcare, media, and entertainment.
The projects are designed to give participants the ability to build functional AI models, solve complex business challenges, and demonstrate their knowledge in a tangible way, equipping them with the skills necessary to take on high-impact roles in the field.
Students will also engage in Q&A sessions with leading industry veterans, giving them direct access to exclusive industry insights from those at the forefront of AI advancement and innovations.
Certification, Alumni Status, and 2-Day Campus Immersion for Successful Learners
To further enhance the program's appeal, OdinSchool is offering successful learners the opportunity to participate in a 2-day campus immersion at the prestigious IIT Guwahati campus. This immersive experience will allow participants to interact with the faculty at E&ICT Academy and fellow students.
Upon completing the course successfully, learners will be awarded an Advanced Certification and Alumni Status from the E&ICT Academy—a recognition that will significantly enhance their career prospects.
Comprehensive Career Services to Support Learners’ Success
In addition to the technical training, OdinSchool is committed to ensuring that participants are well-prepared to transition into high-impact roles within the AI industry. They offer a range of career services, including professional profile building, mock interviews, and industry interactions. These services are designed to refine students’ resumes, enhance their interview techniques.
The support offered by OdinSchool aims to ensure that the participants are not only technically proficient but also fully prepared for the job market, armed with the skills and confidence needed to excel in top AI roles.
A Holistic Approach to Generative AI Education
The collaboration between OdinSchool and IIT Guwahati’s E&ICT Academy is an exciting development for the AI education landscape in India. With this course, learners will not only receive an education grounded in academic excellence but will also gain access to industry insights that are crucial for success in today’s AI-driven world. As the AI revolution continues to reshape industries, the Applied Generative AI program promises to be an invaluable resource for professionals looking to thrive in this transformative field.
Indian origin student wears lehenga to graduation ceremony in Swiss, netizens say 'you outshining..'
Top online astrologer Acharya Indravarman is good option, if you are looking for a best astrologer in Delhi
OdinSchool, E&ICT Academy Pave The Way For Generative AI Aspirants
Nine Jharkhand officers to become IAS without appearing for UPSC exam; here's how
Vijay Mallya’s reply to Lalit Modi’s birthday wishes triggers angry reactions, netizens wrote 'Kuch to sharam karo"
ZIM vs AFG: Unsold in IPL auction, Afghanistan's Sediqullah Atal slams his maiden ODI century vs Zimbabwe
Thalapathy Vijay blesses Keerthy Suresh, Antony Thattil; actress pens heartfelt note with unseen photo from her wedding
'Better attitude than human': Elephant politely asks man to move aside in viral video
ICC confirms hybrid model for Champions Trophy 2025, venue for India vs Pakistan match yet to be decided
Who is Pratap Sarangi? BJP MP suffered injury after scuffle at Parliament
Apple no longer world’s no.1 smartwatch brand, loses its title to THIS company
Ankita Lokhande has Sushant Singh Rajput's 'love & blessings', late actor's sister drops comment on her birthday post
'We always misuse...': Goa homestay owner slams guests for leaving property in a mess
'Humiliation....': R Ashwin's father makes explosive claim about his son's sudden retirement
SHOCKING! Class 9 student suddenly becomes millionaire for five hours, his fortune later vanishes as...
SQL server database administrator Balakrishna Boddu sets new standards, supporting redshift clusters
Virat Kohli loses cool, involved in heated exchange with reporter ahead of Boxing Day Test, video goes viral
Christmas 2024: 7 perfect secret Santa gift ideas for your friends and colleagues
Tips to Keep Your Single Bedsheets Fresh and Long-Lasting
Words Worth’s New Book Becomes a Must-Have Resource For Teachers Nationwide
Meet woman, who secured AIR 12 in IIT-JEE, pursued PhD from Princeton University, now works as...
IvyCentral.com Empowers Students To Navigate Competitive College Admissions Process
Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja is FINALLY making Bollywood debut, 14000 girls auditioned to be his heroine, film will..
Virat Kohli set to leave India with Anushka Sharma, kids? Star batter's childhood coach makes shocking revelation
'More than two times': Vijay Mallya says banks recovered Rs 14131 crore from him
'Rahul Gandhi physically manhandled by three MPs...': Congress writes to LS speaker over ruckus on Parliament premises
After R Ashwin’s retirement, Ravi Shastri opens up on MS Dhoni’s shocking 5-minute farewell speech in the dressing room
IND vs AUS: Travis Head to miss Boxing Day Test at MCG? Star Australia batter provides major injury update
Sikandar: Salman Khan all set to ignite screens with his raw insense look; teaser to be dropped on...
OnlyFans model Lily Phillips, who slept with 101 men in a day, now aims to create new world record with...
Ganga Expressway project delayed, won't be operational before Maha Kumbh, new deadline set for...
Now chat with ChatGPT on call, Open AI introduces phone number
Raj Kundra makes SHOCKING claim, says 'business rival' dragged his name in porn case: 'This was vendetta'
Meet actress who worked in B-grade films, was homeless, ate food from plastic bags, had debt of Rs 3.5 crore, now..
Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Lok Sabha Speaker after Parliament showdown: 'I was physically pushed by...'
Live-stream scam: Man uses 400 phones to win prizes, gets arrested
Anushka Sharma lauds R Ashwin's 'lasting legacy' after he announces retirement from Indian cricket
Dharmendra Pradhan makes BIG statement, alleges Congress 'always hated BR Ambedkar, included his shameful cartoon in...'
Mahira Khan REVEALS she was offered Heeramandi, explains how she lost Bhansali's dream project: 'I was told not to...'
Kathak dancers bring D Gukesh's checkmate moves to life, recreate his final chess board moves, watch video
Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal's mail on WFH misuse goes viral: 'Those of you who have...'
Mumbai ferry crash: Two passengers, man and a child, still missing day after deadly collision
Arbaaz Khan visits Malaika Arora with Salim Khan, Salma, Helen; his son Arhaan's reaction goes viral: Watch
'Have you learnt Karate to beat up MPs?': Kiren Rijiju to Rahul Gandhi after BJP MP blames LoP for injury
Uttar Pradesh man dials 112, threatens to kill CM Yogi Adityanath; arrested
Congress slams BJP's Soros jibe at INDIA bloc's protest against Amit Shah
CAT Result 2024 live updates: Answer key out, check how and where to download scorecard
Richest country in Europe has more money than UK and Spain combined, not France, Luxembourg, Switzerland, it is...
Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh's De De Pyaar De 2 to release in November 2025, R Madhavan joins cast as...
Donald Trump's BIG claim, says, 'many Canadians want Canada to become...'
Meet woman who lives in Rs 750 crore house, she is married to man with Rs 1.36 lakh crore net worth, her husband is...
'Our little angel BOY is here': Devoleena Bhattacharjee welcomes her first child with husband Shanawaz Shaikh
Mukesh Khanna SLAMS Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Ram in Ramayana: 'If you’re a lampat chhichhora in real life...'
Is Russia-Ukraine conflict turning into World War III? Troops speak in Nepali, Spanish, Somali, Serbian and Korean
Veteran Malayalam star Meena Ganesh passes away after suffering stroke
Shillong Teer Results TODAY December 19, 2024 Live Updates: Check lucky winning numbers
Mamta Kulkarni breaks his silence, says she's not returned to Mumbai for...
Meet billionaire who is becoming kingmaker for governments globally, know why world leaders keep him on speed-dial
'Told him I am not going to convert': Pavitra Punia makes BIG statement about break up with Eijaz Khan, terms actor as..
Delhi-NCR weather update: National Capital chokes as AQI stays at 448 amid cold wave, no relief despite GRAP 4 in place
Vijay Deverakonda finally BREAKS silence Rashmika Mandanna dating rumours: 'I want to share...'
Jammu and Kashmir: Five terrorists gunned down in Kulgam district
Alia Bhatt REACTS after netizens slam Ranbir Kapoor for ignoring her on Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary: Watch
Pushpa 2 box office collection: Allu Arjun film is UNSTOPPABLE, all set to cross Rs 1000-crore mark
'Ek baap apne bete ko...': Kabir Bedi opens up on son Siddharth's suicide, reveals what actually happened
Kailash Mansarovar Yatra soon? India-China reach consensus on 6 BIG decisions
Donald Trump opposes spending bill: Will govt shutdown impact holiday travel? Here's all you need to know
Watch: Mumbai man drives with dogs on autorickshaw roof video goes viral
Meet Indian billionaire who studied till class 8, later built Rs 19621 crore company, his net worth is Rs...
'What did they do': US President-elect Donald Trump appears in his new hairstyle, WATCH
Meet woman who cleared UPSC exam in first attempt while working full time as RBI employee, her AIR was...
World’s most expensive watch costs over Rs 400 crore, it is made by…
'What is this...': Shabana Azmi says she is 'deeply saddened' over Zakir Hussain's death coverage
This is most watched video on YouTube with over 15 billion views, it’s not ‘Despacito’, ‘Shape of You’
Diljit Dosanjh in trouble? Chandigarh administration informs High Court that his concert exceeded...
Varun Dhawan says he was reminded of this Amitabh Bachchan film while playing dual roles in Atlee's Baby John
DNA TV Show: Political row over Home Minister Amit Shah's remark on BR Ambedkar
Navy speedboat collides with Mumbai ferry: 5 points
Despatch director Kanu Behl reveals his best scene from Manoj Bajpayee-starrer film: 'There was a sequence in...'
Sahitya Akademi Awards 2024: Hindi poet Gagan Gill, English writer Easterine Kire among 21 recipients; check full list
Meet man who gets key role in India's largest public bank worth Rs 748000 crore
Shraddha Kapoor gets annoyed after being asked whom is she dating: 'Mere liye koi sawaal hai aapke liye?'
Hansal Mehta slams Film Federation after Laapataa Ladies misses Oscars' shortlist, Ricky Kej calls film 'wrong choice'
After Laapataa Ladies' Oscars exit, FFI jury head Jahnu Baruaa slams All We Imagine As Light: 'That film was very...'
Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun's father meets injured Sri Teja in hospital, says child has shown...- Watch
Delhi Pollution: Air quality in capital nears 'severe plus', mercury settles at 23 degree C, AQI reaches...
"Just Ambani things': Woman argues with Nita Ambani’s bodyguard over road blockage, WATCH
Atlee reacts to Baby John facing competition with Pushpa 2: The Rule, says 'Allu Arjun spoke' to him and...
Man accuses Zomato of selling Rs 10 water bottle for Rs 100 at concert, company responds
Why Italy's abandoned homes are being sold for just Rs 260?
‘Mereko marwaoge yar’: Rohit Sharma’s epic response on Rahane, Pujara after Ashwin’s retirement goes viral
Mumbai boat accident: 13 dead, 101 rescued after ferry capsizes off Elephanta Islands
Nita Ambani embraces Indian craftsmanship in handwoven Kosa silk saree, see pics
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal becomes India's 2nd biggest self-made entrepreneur, his net worth is Rs....
Meet man who earns Rs 67 crore every hour, has twice wealth than Mukesh Ambani, 3 times than Gautam Adani
AP Police Constable Exam 2024: Know all details to download admit cards
Meet woman who quit her YouTube career, deleted 250 videos after Rs 8 lakh loss, she is from...
‘You should use Google’: Jasprit Bumrah’s hilarious remark to journalist captures attention of Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai
H1B Visa: Joe Biden govt relaxes rules, know why it is important for India
Chhattisgarh man swallows live chick, here's what happened next