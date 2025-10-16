October School Holidays 2025: Schools to remain CLOSED for 5 days in Delhi-NCR, check state-wise list for Diwali, Chhath, Bhai Dooj

The six-day holiday schedule will be followed by most schools across the country, giving students a much-needed break from their academic routines. Check full list here.

Schools across India will observe Diwali holidays in October, with closures beginning on Dhanteras and ending on Bhai Dooj. The six-day break will cover most major festive days, including Dhanteras, Chhoti Diwali, the main Diwali day, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj.

The six-day holiday schedule will be followed by most schools across the country, giving students a much-needed break from their academic routines. The holidays will start on October 18, Dhanteras, and end on October 23, Bhai Dooj.

State-wise holiday schedules

While the pan-India holiday schedule will be followed by most schools, some states have announced modified holiday schedules. In Bihar, schools will be closed for Diwali and Chhath Puja, giving students an extended break. In Karnataka, schools have been closed from October 8 to 18 to allow teachers to participate in the socioeconomic caste survey, and additional holidays have been announced for October 20 and 22.

Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh

In Rajasthan, Diwali holidays began on October 13 and will continue till October 23, giving students a 12-day vacation. In Uttar Pradesh, schools will remain closed for Diwali from October 20 to October 23, with October 19 being a Sunday, allowing students to enjoy an extended break.

Delhi-NCR

Schools in Delhi-NCR will observe Diwali holidays from October 19 to October 23, with many institutions expected to extend the break to include Chhath Puja, reopening after October 28.

West Bengal

In West Bengal, schools will be closed from October 20 to October 23, covering holidays for Kali Puja, Diwali, and Bhai Dooj.

Variations in holiday schedules

Students and parents are advised to check with their institutions for details, as holiday schedules may vary. Some schools may have different holiday schedules, and it's essential to confirm the dates with the school administration.