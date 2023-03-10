Search icon
OAVS Teacher Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 1010 TGT, PGT and other posts, know how to apply

This recruitment drive will fill 1010 posts in the organisation. The registration process was started on March 7, 2023. The last date to apply is April 6, 2023.

Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan, OAVS is inviting applications for TGT, PGT and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of OAVS at oav.edu.in. This recruitment drive will fill 1010 posts in the organisation. The registration process was started on March 7, 2023. The last date to apply is April 6, 2023. 

Vacancy Details

Principal: 100 posts
PGT English: 51 posts
PGT Physics: 62 posts
PGT Chemistry: 61 posts
PGT Biology: 41 posts
PGT Mathematics: 61 posts
PGT Commerce: 25 posts
PGT Economics: 11 posts
TGT English: 163 posts
TGT Odia: 8 posts
TGT Mathematics: 108 posts
TGT Science: 33 posts
TGT Social Studies: 81 posts
Art Teacher: 205 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can go through the detailed eligibility criteria on the official website.

Selection Process

The selection is based on the candidate's their performance in Computer Based Test, Interview and Performance Test. The online question paper will be bilingual.

Application Fees

For the Principal post by general category, the application fees is Rs 2000/-  and Rs1500/- for Teacher posts. SC/ST, PwD candidates will have to pay Rs 1250/- for Principal post and Rs 1000/- for Teacher posts.

Notification

