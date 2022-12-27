Who is Nysa Devgn, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter? Know her educational qualification

Know Kajol, Ajay Devgan's daughter Nysa Devgan's education qualification | Photo: Instagram/viralbhayani

Kajol and Ajay Devgan's daughter Nysa Devgan is making headlines after being spotted outside a Christmas party with Awatramani aka Orry. A video of the event started taking rounds on social media and people were quick to drop in comments about the 19 years old.



It is not new for people to jump to conclusions and start moral policing every star kid on their dress, choice of friends and whatnot. While some made nasty comments, one part of the internet also praised her look and said she looked beautiful in the pink bodycon maxi dress.

We all know that Nysa is the daughter of famous actors Kajol and Ajay Devgan and the granddaughter of veteran actor Tanuja. The 19-year-old is often mentioned for her style and fashion sense.

Nysa Devgan's education qualification

Nysa was born on April 20, 2003, in Mumbai. She pursued her schooling at the Dhirubhai Ambani School in Mumbai. After completing high school, she went to Singapore to pursue her graduation. Currently, she is studying at the United World College of South East Asia.

As per media reports, Nysa likes to travel, read comics and watch television in her free time.