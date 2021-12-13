NVS Recruitment 2021: Apply for General Manager, Deputy Commissioner, Accounts Officer posts at navodaya.gov.in

NVS Recruitment 2021 Notification: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is inviting applications for Accounts Officer, General Manager (Construction), and Deputy Commissioner (Finance) posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, navodaya.gov.in. This recruitment drive is being conducted for total 10 posts. The last date to apply is December 30, 2021.

Candidates should be at least 56 years of age as of December 30, 2021. Candidates would be under a deputation period of 3 years. The deputation period might be extended by the competent authority up to five years if deemed necessary.

NVS recruitment will be done at Noida and 08 Regional Offices at Bhopal, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Pune and Shillong.

NVS Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

General Manager (Construction): 1 Post

Deputy Commissioner (Finance): 1 Post

Accounts Officer: 8 Posts

NVS Recruitment 2021: Salary Details:

General Manager (Construction) Level-13 (Rs. 123100- 215900) in the pay matrix of 7th CPC

Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Level-12 (Rs. 78800- 209200) in the pay matrix of 7th CPC

Accounts Officer Level-7 (Rs. 44900-142400) in the pay matrix of 7th CPC.

NVS Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

General Manager (Construction): Candidate must have a Bachelor of Engineering or B. Tech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent and have at least 12 years of experience in planning, construction and execution of civil engineering projects.

Deputy Commissioner (Finance) and Accounts Officer: Candidate must be an Officer under the Central Govt./State Govt./Semi Govt./Autonomous or Statuary Organization.

Age Limit: The upper age limit is 55 years of age as of December 30, 2021.

How to Apply: Eligible candidates may apply online only from the NVS website at navodaya.gov.in. No other means/mode of application will be accepted. Wherever, supporting document is to be uploaded in the online portal, the same is to be uploaded without fail, failing which the candidature may be rejected.

NVS Recruitment 2021 Notification: click HERE